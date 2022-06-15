President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Jerry Blackwell — a Minneapolis attorney who helped prosecute the state's criminal case against Derek Chauvin — to be a federal judge in Minnesota.

Blackwell is a founding partner of the Blackwell Burke firm in Minneapolis. Attorney General Keith Ellison added him to the state's prosecution of Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd and Blackwell delivered stirring closing remarks before a jury found Chauvin guilty.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Blackwell would be the second federal jurist appointed by the Biden administration. The Senate confirmed Biden's first nominee, Kate Menendez, last year.

Biden nominated Blackwell to fill an opening created by Judge Susan Richard Nelson assuming senior judge status.

Blackwell's legal career has largely been spent in private practice. He has been at his firm since 2006, and received his juris doctorate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1987.