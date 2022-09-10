Tap the bookmark to save this article.

CLINTON, S.C. — Nate Hayden passed for 253 yards and three touchdowns to help Presbyterian beat Virginia Lynchburg 21-13 on Saturday.

Presbyterian edged a school from the National Christian College Athletic Association despite losing the turnover battle 4-1 — with two interceptions and two fumbles.

Virginia Lynchburg got within one score with 2:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, but its onside kick attempt was unsuccessful and Presbyterian ran out the clock.

Hayden was 21-of-32 passing with two interceptions for Presbyterian (1-1). Freshman Dominic Kibby made seven catches for 110 yards and a touchdown, and Worth Warner had three catches for 34 yards and two scores. Delvecchio Powell II carried it 15 times for 69 yards.

Hayden floated a 41-yard TD pass to Kibby to tie it at 7-all late in the opening half. Hayden later passed for 66 yards during a 13-play drive, capped by a 9-yard pass to Warner for a 14-7 lead. Warner's 13-yard touchdown catch made it 21-7 early in the fourth quarter.

CJ Brooks completed 17 of 40 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown for Virginia Lynchburg. Freshman Donmonic Perks had seven catches for 105 yards and a TD.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF