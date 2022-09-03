Home
All Sections
StarTribune
Log In
Welcome,
User
Manage Account
Saved articles
eEdition
Support
Subscribe
Log Out
Subscribe
Recently Visited
Subscriber Features
Saved Articles
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Politics
Nation
World
Science
Weather
Traffic
Video
Photography
Obituaries
Archives: 150+ years
Minnesota's Best
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
Coronavirus
Minneapolis
St. Paul
Duluth
St. Cloud
Rochester
East Metro
North Metro
South Metro
West Metro
Local Columnists
James Lileks
Jennifer Brooks
State Fair
Curious Minnesota
Twins
Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Loons
Lynx
Gophers
Colleges
Golf
Motorsports
Outdoors
High Schools
Puck Drop
Sports Columnists
Dennis Anderson
Sid Hartman
Patrick Reusse
Chip Scoggins
Jim Souhan
Sports Blogs
Access Vikings
Gophers Basketball
Gophers Football
Gophers Hockey
The Lynx Beat
Preps Insider
The Olympics
Randball
StribSports Upload
The Twins Beat
The United Beat
The Wild Beat
The Wolves Beat
Top Workplaces
Agriculture
Business Columnists
Lee Schafer
Neal St. Anthony
Opinion Exchange
Editorial
Steve Sack
Letters
Opinion/Election
New Voices
Podcasts
Playing Politics
Books
Celebs
Comics & Games
Horoscopes
Eat & Drink
Movies
Music
Stage & Arts
TV & Media
Best of MN
Health
Home & Garden
Inspired
Style
Taste
The Good Life
Travel
Variety Columnists
Gail Rosenblum
C. J
View all Obituaries
Place an Obituary Notice
Winners
Nominations
Voting
About
Place an Ad
Garage Sales
Estate Sales
Merchandise
Pets
Public Notices
Recreational Vehicles & Marina
Auctions
Search Used Vehicles
Sell your Vehicle
Advertise
Rentals
Commercial
Foreclosures
Find a Job
Your Resume
Your Account
Employer A-Z
Top Workplaces
Post a Job
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Obituaries
Classifieds
Autos
Housing
Jobs
More from the Homepage
prev
Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure
Minn. legislators consider lifting taxes on federal student debt relief
Lakeville schools sued again over Black Lives Matter posters
Watch an Upper Harbor Terminal dome get wrecked
St. Paul neighbors patrol to increase safety, reduce stress near State Fair
Southwest LRT is short $500 million in funding, according to legislative auditor review
Serena Williams loses to Tomljanovic in US Open farewell
Former Current DJ Mary Lucia signs on as columnist for Dispatch newsletter
Live at 7 p.m.: Twins start road trip vs. Chicago. Follow along on Gameview
Four runners to hospital, 11 others treated after prep cross country race
Nicollet Mall, once an urban oasis, is now flowerless
next
600203536
Preps: Orono 21, Robbinsdale Cooper 18
Orono High School won 21-18 over Robbinsdale Cooper on the first Friday night football game of the season on September 2, 2022 in Orono, Minn.
September 2, 2022 — 10:20pm
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure
4:10pm
Curious Minnesota
Did a TV debate decide one of Minnesota's most scandalous elections?
September 2
Local
Southwest LRT is short $500 million in funding, according to legislative auditor review
4:45pm
South Metro
Lakeville schools sued again over Black Lives Matter posters
4:53pm
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure
4:10pm
Curious Minnesota
Did a TV debate decide one of Minnesota's most scandalous elections?
September 2
Local
Southwest LRT is short $500 million in funding, according to legislative auditor review
4:45pm
South Metro
Lakeville schools sued again over Black Lives Matter posters
4:53pm
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure
4:10pm
Curious Minnesota
Did a TV debate decide one of Minnesota's most scandalous elections?
September 2
Local
Southwest LRT is short $500 million in funding, according to legislative auditor review
4:45pm
South Metro
Lakeville schools sued again over Black Lives Matter posters
4:53pm
Eat & Drink
78 new foods from the State Fair, ranked from tasty to try again
August 26
High Schools
Four runners to hospital, 11 others treated after prep cross country race
1:45pm
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure
4:10pm
Curious Minnesota
Did a TV debate decide one of Minnesota's most scandalous elections?
September 2
Local
Southwest LRT is short $500 million in funding, according to legislative auditor review
4:45pm
South Metro
Lakeville schools sued again over Black Lives Matter posters
4:53pm
Eat & Drink
78 new foods from the State Fair, ranked from tasty to try again
August 26
High Schools
Four runners to hospital, 11 others treated after prep cross country race
1:45pm
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure
4:10pm
Curious Minnesota
Did a TV debate decide one of Minnesota's most scandalous elections?
September 2
Local
Southwest LRT is short $500 million in funding, according to legislative auditor review
4:45pm
South Metro
Lakeville schools sued again over Black Lives Matter posters
4:53pm
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure
4:10pm
Curious Minnesota
Did a TV debate decide one of Minnesota's most scandalous elections?
September 2
Local
Southwest LRT is short $500 million in funding, according to legislative auditor review
4:45pm
South Metro
Lakeville schools sued again over Black Lives Matter posters
4:53pm
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure
4:10pm
Curious Minnesota
Did a TV debate decide one of Minnesota's most scandalous elections?
September 2
Local
Southwest LRT is short $500 million in funding, according to legislative auditor review
4:45pm
More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure
4:10pm
Curious Minnesota
Did a TV debate decide one of Minnesota's most scandalous elections?
September 2
Local
Southwest LRT is short $500 million in funding, according to legislative auditor review
4:45pm
More From Star Tribune
Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure
Did a TV debate decide one of Minnesota's most scandalous elections?
Southwest LRT is short $500 million in funding, according to legislative auditor review
Lakeville schools sued again over Black Lives Matter posters
78 new foods from the State Fair, ranked from tasty to try again
Four runners to hospital, 11 others treated after prep cross country race
More From Star Tribune
Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure
Did a TV debate decide one of Minnesota's most scandalous elections?
Southwest LRT is short $500 million in funding, according to legislative auditor review
Lakeville schools sued again over Black Lives Matter posters
78 new foods from the State Fair, ranked from tasty to try again
Four runners to hospital, 11 others treated after prep cross country race
More From Star Tribune
Top Stories
Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure
4:10pm
Minn. legislators consider lifting taxes on federal student debt relief
5:09pm
Lakeville schools sued again over Black Lives Matter posters
4:53pm
StarTribune
Follow Us On:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram
Subscribe today
Company
About the Star Tribune
Contact us
Work For Us
News in Education
Minnesota's Best
High school sports hubs
Mobile and tablet apps
Policies and Standards
Advertise with us
Talk with a business consultant
Media kit
Classifieds
Buy
Star Tribune Store
Photo Reprints
Full Page Archive: 150+ years
Back Copies
Commercial reprints
Licensing
Customer support
Help and Feedback
Manage your account
Newspaper subscription
Digital access
eEdition
Vacation hold/billing
Website
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Site index
RSS
© 2022 StarTribune. All rights reserved.