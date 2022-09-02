We are expecting a bumper crop of babies among our relatives and neighbors in the next few months, and of course, they all have pets. With that in mind, we thought it would be a good idea to review some of the best ways to ready pets for the new kid in town and to introduce everyone safely.

Begin now to prepare your dog or cat for this momentous change in the family. While you will still love your pet as much as ever, it's a fact of life that you will have less time to spend one-on-one with it.

So prime your pet for the transition by making sure it has interactive toys that will keep it entertained when you are busy with the baby. Good choices include food puzzles, treat balls and other independent-play toys.

By the time baby arrives, make sure your pet is used to staying on its own. If you are in the habit of taking it with you everywhere, now is the time to cut back on that so it learns that "me time" isn't scary.

Instead of being with your pet constantly, give it several short play times or attention periods throughout the day and continue this habit after the baby arrives.

Enlist the services of a trainer or behaviorist to help with any behavior problems — such as jumping up on people, aggression or fear issues, or housetraining mistakes — that you've been meaning to work on.

Scent is important to your pet. Accustom it now to the smell of baby products such as lotion and diaper cream. Apply them to your hands before handling your pet's toys and playing with him.

Introduce baby noises through the use of a CD such as "Preparing Fido." Play it at a low level, giving your pet its favorite treats, and then gradually increase the volume. The goal is for your pet to stay relaxed despite the unusual sounds.

Using a doll, practice doing "baby things" in the pet's presence, such as changing a diaper or going for a walk with a stroller. (The experience may help you feel more comfortable, too.)

Cat owners can take some simple precautions to protect your baby from toxoplasmosis. Keep your cat indoors so it can't hunt and eat wild prey. Scoop the litter box once or twice a day. (If you are pregnant, minimize risk by assigning this task to your spouse or another family member. If that's not possible, wear disposable gloves while scooping the box, then discard the gloves and wash your hands thoroughly.)

Once the baby is born, have your spouse or another family member take home a blanket, a piece of clothing or something else that carries the baby's scent. Let your pet sniff the item and give your pet a treat and praise it. This will help your pet to associate the baby with good things.

When you come home, greet your pet first without the baby. Then, with a favorite treat or toy, let your pet meet Junior under your watchful eye. Always supervise interactions between pets and babies so you can teach them how to behave around each other. You'll be laying the foundation for a strong and happy relationship between your children and animals.