Preparing for the Paralympics, Paris reminds residents and visitors that 'game is not over'

''I think we all needed a break after cheering so much,'' said Alexia Latour, a 27-year-old accountant meeting friends at the Parc Monceau, a park in the upscale 17th arrondissement of Paris. It hosted one of the liveliest fan zones during the Olympics. Now, the buzz has faded, and the fan zone has become a peaceful space for family activities. Instead of live sports, the large screens at the moment show family-friendly movies and concerts.