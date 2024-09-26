Wednesday
Prep sports results for Wednesday, Sept. 25
Scores and results from around the metro.
adapted soccer
PI DIVISION
• Minneapolis 7, St. Paul Humboldt 0
soccer • BOYS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Avail Academy 7, Hmong Academy 3
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Blake 1, Minnehaha Academy 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• St. Paul Johnson 2, Liberty Classical 0
• Wayzata 5, Cooper 0
soccer • GIRLS
SKYLINE
• St. Croix Lutheran 12, Nova Classical 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Duluth East 9, Cambridge-Isanti 0
• Mounds Park Academy 1, Twin Cities Academy 0
• St. Croix Prep 2, Chisago Lakes 1
SWIMMING • GIRLS
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central 95, Highland Park/SPA 80
• Como Park 92, Harding/Humboldt/Johnson/Washington 68
tennis • girls
METRO WEST
• Bloomington Jefferson 6, New Prague 1
ST. PAUL CITY
• Humboldt 6, Washington 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Holy Angels 7, Hopkins 0
• Mpls. Roosevelt 6, St. Paul Central 1
• Richfield 7, St. Paul Johnson 0
• St. Paul Como Park/Harding 7, Woodbury 0
volleyball • GIRLS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Blake def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-15, 25-15, 25-10
• Minnehaha Academy def. Breck, 25-21, 24-26, 25-22, 25-10
• Providence Academy def. St. Paul Academy, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Southwest def. Washburn, 25-11, 14-25, 28-26, 25-19
SKYLINE
• Maranatha Christian def. St. Croix Prep, 25-16, 25-22, 25-12
• St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Agnes, 25-9, 25-16, 25-12
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central def. Highland Park, 25-15, 25-23, 25-14
• Como Park def. Harding, 27-25, 25-23, 26-24
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall def. Irondale, 25-13, 25-11, 25-15
• East Ridge def. Forest Lake, 25-14, 24-26, 25-22, 25-22
• Park of Cottage Grove def. Woodbury, 25-18, 25-11, 25-18
• Roseville def. White Bear Lake, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17
• Stillwater def. Mounds View, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Mpls. North def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-19, 26-24, 15-25, 25-23
• Orono def. DeLaSalle, 25-20, 25-10, 25-23
