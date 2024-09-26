High Schools

Prep sports results for Wednesday, Sept. 25

Scores and results from around the metro.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 26, 2024 at 3:21AM
Wednesday

adapted soccer

PI DIVISION

• Minneapolis 7, St. Paul Humboldt 0

soccer • BOYS

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Avail Academy 7, Hmong Academy 3

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Blake 1, Minnehaha Academy 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• St. Paul Johnson 2, Liberty Classical 0

• Wayzata 5, Cooper 0

soccer • GIRLS

SKYLINE

• St. Croix Lutheran 12, Nova Classical 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Duluth East 9, Cambridge-Isanti 0

• Mounds Park Academy 1, Twin Cities Academy 0

• St. Croix Prep 2, Chisago Lakes 1

SWIMMING • GIRLS

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central 95, Highland Park/SPA 80

• Como Park 92, Harding/Humboldt/Johnson/Washington 68

tennis • girls

METRO WEST

• Bloomington Jefferson 6, New Prague 1

ST. PAUL CITY

• Humboldt 6, Washington 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Holy Angels 7, Hopkins 0

• Mpls. Roosevelt 6, St. Paul Central 1

• Richfield 7, St. Paul Johnson 0

• St. Paul Como Park/Harding 7, Woodbury 0

volleyball • GIRLS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Blake def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-15, 25-15, 25-10

• Minnehaha Academy def. Breck, 25-21, 24-26, 25-22, 25-10

• Providence Academy def. St. Paul Academy, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Southwest def. Washburn, 25-11, 14-25, 28-26, 25-19

SKYLINE

• Maranatha Christian def. St. Croix Prep, 25-16, 25-22, 25-12

• St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Agnes, 25-9, 25-16, 25-12

ST. PAUL CITY

• Central def. Highland Park, 25-15, 25-23, 25-14

• Como Park def. Harding, 27-25, 25-23, 26-24

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-Derham Hall def. Irondale, 25-13, 25-11, 25-15

• East Ridge def. Forest Lake, 25-14, 24-26, 25-22, 25-22

• Park of Cottage Grove def. Woodbury, 25-18, 25-11, 25-18

• Roseville def. White Bear Lake, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17

• Stillwater def. Mounds View, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Mpls. North def. St. Paul Johnson, 25-19, 26-24, 15-25, 25-23

• Orono def. DeLaSalle, 25-20, 25-10, 25-23

Star Tribune staff

