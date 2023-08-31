WEDNESDAY
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
ORONO INVITATIONAL
At Orono Middle School
• Lakeville North 44, Orono 47, Blake 53, Delano 94, Breck 126, Jordan 155, Hiawatha Collegiate 232, Hutchinson 244, St. Paul Washington 260. Medalist (5k): Chase Altergott, Lakeville South, 16:07.5.
ROCK RIDGE INVITATIONAL
At Virginia G.C.
• Hibbing 58, Grand Rapids and Rock Ridge 83, Chisago Lakes 96, Ely 168, Mt. Iron-Bul and Esko 173, Mesabi East 185, Proctor 212, Hermantown 213, Duluth Denfeld 268, Lakeview Christian 349, Chisholm 395. Medalist (5k): Jack Kendall, Rock Ridge, 17:36.9.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
ORONO INVITATIONAL
At Orono Middle School
• Blake 30, Lakeville North 56, Orono 76, Breck 111, Jordan 112, Hutchinson 135. Medalist (5k): Isabelle Schmitz, Hutchinson, 18:44.5.
ROCK RIDGE INVITATIONAL
At Virginia G.C.
• Hibbing 44, Proctor 53, Rock Ridge and Chisago Lakes 102, Duluth Marshall 142, Mt. Iron-Buhl 155, Esko 185, Hermantown 209, Grand Rapids 214, Ely 241. Medalist (5k): Kaia Osmundson, Chisago Lakes, 19:15.9.
SOCCER • BOYS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Armstrong 1, Totino-Grae 0
• Centennial 2, Park Center 0
• Champlin Park 6, Spring Lake Park 3
• Maple Grove 2, Blaine 0
• Rogers 2, Coon Rapids 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Avail Academy 1, Nova Classical 0
• DeLaSalle 5, Mpls. Roosevelt 1
• Eagan 1, White Bear Lake 1, tie
• Hiawatha Coll. 0, St. Paul Washington 0, tie
• Mounds View 1, Moorhead 0
• Princeton 4, PACT 1
• Roch. Lourdes 4, St. Paul Humboldt 4, tie
• Simley 5, Minneapolis Edison 0
• St. Paul Harding 2, Cristo Rey Jesuit 1
MINNESOTA
• Kasson-Mantorville 9, Rochester STEM 1
SOCCER • GIRLS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Blaine 3, Maple Grove 0
• Elk River 2, Andover 2
• Osseo 2, Anoka 0
• Rogers 6, Coon Rapids 0
• Spring Lake Park 2, Champlin Park 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Apple Valley 5, Irondale 0
• Chisago Lakes 2, Forest Lake 0
• Duluth Denfeld 4, North Branch 1
• Duluth East 4, Hastings 2
• Eagan 3, White Bear Lake 3, tie
• Fridley 6, Cristo Rey Jesuit 3
• Mpls. Roosevelt 5, DeLaSalle 1
• PACT 1, Norwood Young America 0
• St. Francis 4, Grand Rapids 0
• SW Christian 9, Maranatha/WL 0
• Zimmerman 7, Mound Westonka 0
TENNIS • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Bloomington Jefferson 4, Hopkins 3
• Minnehaha Acad. 5, St. Paul High. Park 2
• Mound Westonka 4, Chaska 3
• Mpls. Roosevelt 4, St. Paul Central 3
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Andover def. Irondale, 25-19, 25-16, 26-24
• Big Lake def. Totino-Grace, 25-19, 25-16, 26-24
• Hopkins def. Centennial, 25-11, 25-23, 25-23
• Jordan def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-12, 25-16, 25-18
• Mankato West def. Red Wing, 25-22, 25-21, 25-8
• Mound Westonka def. Providence Academy, 25-15, 25-13, 25-22
• Northfield def. Prior Lake, 29-27, 25-18, 23-25, 25-16
• Tri-City United def. St. Clair, 23-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-23
MINNESOTA
• Braham def. Barnum, 27-25, 25-15, 25-9
• Browerville def. Sebeka, 25-16, 25-20, 25-9
TUESDAY
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
BIG LAKE INVITATIONAL
At Liberty Elementary School
• Monticello 31, Big Lake 44, St. Cloud Tech 69, Rogers 82. Medalist (5k): Owen Layton, Big Lake, 17:04.0.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
BIG LAKE INVITATIONAL
At Liberty Elementary School
• Rogers 18, Big Lake 43. Medalist (5k): Cara Back, Rogers, 20:12.13..
TENNIS • GIRLS
MINNESOTA RIVER
• Sibley East 5, LeSueur-Henderson 2
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Blaine 7, Park Center 0
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Prior Lake 7, Apple Valley 0
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Anoka def. St. Francis, 25-13, 25-7, 25-12
• Mankato East def. Red Wing, 25-23, 25-23, 25-16
• Maple Lake def. Dassel-Cokato, 29-27, 25-12, 25-20
• New Ulm Cathedral def. Lester Prairie, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22
• PACT def. LILA, 25-17, 25-11, 29-27
• Rochester John Marshall def. Simley, 12-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-23
• Rockford def. Holdingford, 25-13, 21-25, 26-24, 25-19
RANKINGS
SOCCER • BOYS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• 1. Wayzata; 2. Woodbury; 3. Maple Grove; 4. Minneapolis Washburn; 5. Minneapolis Southwest; 6. Andover; 7. Duluth East; 8. Minnetonka; 9. Armstrong; 10. Mounds View.
Class 2A
• 1. Hill-Murray; 2. DeLaSalle; 3. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton; 4. Richfield; 5. Orono; 6. Columbia Heights; 7. Worthington; 8. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 9. Holy Angels; 10. Mound Westonka.
Class 1A
• 1. St. Paul Academy; 2. Southwest Christian; 3. Holy Family; 4. Minnehaha Academy; 5. St. Cloud Cathedral; 6. Rochester Lourdes; 7. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa; 8. Hillcrest Lutheran; 9. Marantha; 10. Legacy Christian.
SOCCER • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• 1. Stillwater; 2. Wayzata; 3. Woodbury; 4. Minnetonka; 5. Centennial; 6. Edina; 7. Rosemount; 8. Andover; 9. White Bear Lake; 10. Blaine.
Class 2A
• 1. Holy Angels; 2. Mahtomedi; 3. Benilde-St. Margaret's; 4. Hill-Murray; 5. Totino-Grace; 6. Mankato East; 7. Orono; 8. Cretin-Derham Hall; 9. Cloquet-Carlton; 10. Mankato West.
Class 1A
• 1. Minnehaha Academy; 2. St. Croix Lutheran; 3. St. Paul Academy; 4. St. Croix Prep; 5. Breck; 6. Rochester Lourdes; 7. Watertown-Mayer; 8. Providence Academy; 9. Holy Family; 10. Maranatha.