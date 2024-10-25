cross country • BOYS
Prep sports results for Thursday, Oct. 24
Scores and results from around the metro.
CLASS 3A
Section 1
At Brooktree G.C.
Team state meet qualifiers
• Lakeville South 49 (Aiden Jakubic 16:02.5; Elisah Cairney 16:15.9; Bryce Edwards 16:23.3; Finn Dettman 16:47.1; Collin Johnson 17:23.6; Mason Anderson 17:34.4; Nikola Petrov 17:43.5).
• Lakeville North 58 (Darby Griffin 16:25.1; Carter Penney 16:36.3; Sawyer Bartizal 16:41.7; Landon Nerison 16:51.1; Raegan Lopez 16:51.6; Tyler Kimmel 16:59.9; Aiden Jensen 17:37.0).
Other team scores
• Owatonna 89, Roch. John Marshall 91, Farmington 109, Rochester Century 159, New Prague 161, Rochester Mayo 199
Individual state meet qualifiers
• Dawson Levy, Owatonna, 16:11.9; Jack Sorenson, Owatonna, 16:12.4; Jaden Anderson, Rochester John Marshall, 16:16.0; Adam Johnson, Farmington, 16:23.5; Patrick Carroll, Farmington, 16:43.3; Aidan Feda, Rochester John Marshall, 16:44.5.
Section 3
At Valleywood G.C.
Team state meet qualifiers
• Rosemount 44 (Abram Anderson 15:48.0, Channing Goodwin, Boston Peterson, Connor Amos, Karm Goodburne, Andrew Tennessen, Isaac Harder).
• Bloomington Jefferson 66 (Alexander Altstatt, Patrick Altstatt, Miles Bassett, Logan Young, Conor Sweeney, Owen Woods, Charles Moen).
Other team scores
• Eagan 103, Park of Cottage Grove 103, Hastings 127, Eastview 153, Apple Valley 172, Burnsville 189, Apple Valley 201
Individual State Meet Qualifiers:
• Lliam Merrel, Burnsville; Henry Joa, Park of Cottage Grove; Noah Daniel Eagan; Matthews Urgiles Suarez, Apple Valley; Ben Buckley, Eastview; Gavin Stauffer, Park of Cottage Grove.
Section 8
At Forestview Middle School
Team state meet qualifiers
• Buffalo 33 (Dexter Huss 16:08.0; Jacob Macheel 16:22.0; Kumail Akram 16:32.3; Wesley Wistrom 16:45.9; Tristan Lenton 16:46.3; Logan Kolasa 16:51.3; Justin Woodruff 16:57.3).
• St. Michael-Albertville 69 (Max Salas 16:12.5; Benjamin Raisanen 16:28.5; Ian Whiteis 17:02.1; Wyatt Harmoning 17:08.3; J.T. O’Rourke 17:19.7; Braylen Maciej 17:34.1; Carson Miller 17:45.9).
Other team scores
• Brainerd 83, Moorhead 105, Bemidji 107, Sartell 117, Elk River 230, Rogers 235, Sauk Rapids-Rice 295.
Individual state meet qualifiers
• Ben Stadum, Brainerd, 16:13.0; Andrew Berndt, Sartell, 16:19.3; Jonathan Cowell, Brainerd, 16:23.0; Caleb Knott, Bemidji, 16:53.0; Wes Brouillard, Moorhead, 16:53.4; Tanner Johnson, Bemidji, 16:54.6).
CLASS 2A
Section 3
At Valleywood G.C.
Team state meet qualifiers
• Blake 51 (William Schwemm 15:59.0; Shamore Brinda 16:20.8, Leo Mithun, Ethan Barkwell, Otis Friesen, Zach Barkwell, Riley Canfield).
• Highland Park 63 (Mason Deegan 15:49.7; Jack Douglas 16:21.1; August Johnson, 16:59.7; Noah Waln, 17:03.4; Theo Hennum, 17:04.7; Cooper Foss, 17:15.7; Leif Loge, 17:21.5).
Other team scores
• Minnehaha Academy 103, Mpls. Roosevelt 114, Holy Angels 129, St. Thomas Academy 192, Simley 203, Mpls. South 223, Hiawatha Collegiate 246, South St. Paul 259, St. Paul Humboldt 265, Richfield 266, St. Paul Harding 419.
Individual state meet qualifiers
• Niklas Abrahamson, Simley, 15:57.2; Emmett Morse, Minnehaha Academy, 16:17.1; Evan Clary, Mpls. Roosevelt, 16:17.3; Louis Ahern, Holy Angels, 16:17.6; Matthew O’Hara, Jr., Mpls. South, 16:18.2; Finn Sheeley, Holy Angels, 16:44.4.
Section 5
At Princeton G.C.
• Becker 54 (Tanner Felton 16:16.0; Parker Spindler 16:17.0; Alex Swanson 16:18.5; Evan Hubbard 17:23.1; Holden Hubbard 17:56.6; Brandt Hemmelgarn 18:00.1; Alex Schermer 18:30.2).
• Big Lake 56 (Jack Leuer 15:58.0; Judd Layton 16:42.7; Trent Erickson 16:47.1; Gavin Flavin 17:06.8; Gavin Vold 17:43.2; Theo Johnson 17:46.1; Eli Henning 18:00.2).
Other team scores
• St. Cloud Tech 141, Monticello 144, Princeton and Foley 154, St. Cloud Apollo 155, St. Francis 183, Zimmerman 193, Spectrum 222, Milaca 252.
Individual state meet qualifiers
Ryder Mold, St. Francis, 16:24.1; Preston Holewa, Foley, 16:26.0; Joseph Marlett, St. Cloud Tech, 16:40.2; Sameer Gupta, Monticello, 16:41.2; Ryan Karls, St. Cloud Apollo, 16:47.1; Corbin Vaale, Zimmerman, 16:51.2.
Section 6
At Gale Woods Farm
Team state meet qualifiers
• Orono 44 (Owen Chapman 15:35.8; Gabe Hallen 16:16.5; Cooper Munsch 16:33.2; Eddie Loberg 17:05.0; Grady Lewis 17:24.6; Davis Kelly 17:46.8; Thomas Martin 18:25.5).
• Rockford 62 (Will Czech 16:23.8; Grady Dawson 16:56.5; Connor Ellos 16:56.9; Cayden Ellos 17:17.6; Colton Ellos 17:26.6; Tyler Mager 17:46.4; Legend Mendenhall 18:25.4).
Other team scores
• Delano 82, Annandale 119, Dassel-Cokato 125, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 145, SW Christian 148, Mound Westonka 201, Breck 214, Holy Family 308, Cooper 346.
Individual state meet qualifiers
Sal Wirth, Annandale, 15:32.2; Charlie Bortnem, Dassel-Cokato, 16:27.0; Emery Wirth, Annandale, 16:51.0; Sebastian Cerda, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, 16:54.6; Isaiah Stauble, SW Christian, 16:59.6; Oliver Beck, Delano, 17:00.6.
cross country • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Section 1
At Brooktree G.C.
Team state meet qualifiers
• Farmington 63 (Lauren Lansing 18:50.0; Sophia Venning 19:43.1; Lindsey Woestehoff 19:52.4; Brylee Cavanaugh 20:03.1; Lillian Reuss 20:32.7; Shelby Carroll 20:34.0; Mara Brock 20:44.3).
• Owatonna 78 (Leah Leckner 19:34.0; Clara Sennott 19:44.9; Kendra Melby 20:22.9; Clara Meier 20:24.0; Ava Cox 20:35.2; Sophia Qualley 21:13.2; Jaycie Smith 21:36.1).
Other team scores
• Rochester Century 91, Lakeville South 98, Lakeville North 106, New Prague 132, Rochester John Marshall 168, Rochester Mayo 178
Individual state meet qualifiers
• Abigail Tri, Rochester John Marshall, 18:16.1; Sophie Comfere, Rochester Century, 18:44.9; Elyse Stachewicz, Lakeville North, 19:10.2; Jazzlyn Hanenberger, Rochester Century, 19:14.7; Chloe Thoennes, Lakeville South, 19:23.7; Hannah Stuckey, Lakeville North, 19:29.9.
Section 3
At Valleywood G.C.
Team state meet qualifiers
• Eagan 43 (Lauren Boerger 18:11.3, Norah Sjerven, Abby Davidson, Ella Walters, Lucy Schoen, Lucy Turfler, Maya Roth).
• Eastview 46 (Kienna Loberg, Gracie Puit, Eleanor Patterson, Hadley Knight, Emily Ward, Samantha Shibata, Abby Ward).
Other team scores
• Bloomington Jefferson 58, Hastings 121, Rosemount 135, Burnsville 186, Park of Cottage Grove 187, Bloomington Kennedy 220, Apple Valley 234
Individual state meet qualifiers
• Carley LaMotte, Burnsville; Linnea Ronning, Hastings; Avery Rich, Bloomington Jefferson; Megan Schrooten, Bloomington Jefferson; Amelia Borgen, Bloomington Jefferson; Vivian Krhin, Bloomington Jefferson.
Section 8
At Forestview Middle School
Team state meet qualifiers
• St. Michael-Albertville 36 (Sophie Miller 18:17, Mackenzie Myran 19:08.0; Delanie Brand 19:21.2; Annabelle Vossen 19:22.9; Ady Hannon 19:24.3; Abigayle Vossen 19:26.7; Reese Cleveland 20:17.4).
• Brainerd 65 (Madi Miller 19:03.0; Brooke Wenz 19:09.8; Avery Wisniewski 19:27.5; Annelise 19:42.3; Briana Blasing 19:54.8; Danika Ramler 21:29.5; Amelia Rademacher 21:43.5).
Other team scores
• Moorhead 80, Rogers 85, Buffalo 124, Bemidji 179, Elk River 189, Sartell 192, Sauk Rapids-Rice 256
Individual state meet qualifiers
• Cara Back, Rogers, 18:25.3; Jacki Johnson, Moorhead, 19:04.3; Chloe Derby, Bemidji, 19:19.4; Sophia Johnson, Moorhead, 19:23.0; Gabriella Broadhead, Buffalo, 19:23.0; Cady Macheel, Buffalo, 19:23.2.
CLASS 2A
Section 3
At Valleywood G.C.
Team state meet qualifiers
• Highland Park 15 (Claire Vukovics 17:29.7; Grace Lewis-Mosher 17:34.6; Samantha Palm 18:48.2; Ruby Peterson 18:54.6; Ellie Moore, 18:56.7; Ingrid Haaland 19:18.3; Zoe Moore 19:44.1).
• Blake 71 (Georgia Shaw 19:55.4; Zoe Goodman 20:06.3; Hanna Hack, 20:08.3; Evie Hjelm, Ainsley Pflaum, Ella Duplessis, Maddie Watts).
Other team scores
• Visitation 118, Minnehaha Academy 128, Mpls. Roosevelt 144, Holy Angels 145, St. Paul Humboldt 221, Simley 225, Richfield 234, Hiawatha Collegiate 255, South St. Paul 267.
Individual state meet qualifiers
• Annaleigh Schwab, Simley, 19:16.7; Leah DiNardo, Minnehaha Academy, 19:47.9; Signe Linne, Richfield, 20:07.6; Addie Stoick, Visitation, 20:09.0; Liv Mueller, Mpls. South, 20:13.8; Vivi Ogle, Visitation, 20:27.7.
Section 5
At Princeton G.C.
• Zimmerman 77 (Claire Swanson 19:57.2; Marissa Bouley 20:14.3; Charlotte Cox 20:35.1; Lindsay Peters 21:03.2; Mia Opsahl 21:08.2; Madison Fisher 21:34.1; Maya Becker 22:24.1).
• Becker 81 (Alyse Denne 20:12.1; Katelyn Brower 20:12.1; Lorelei Swanson 21:02.6; Evely Malisheski 21:06.1; Anna Wynia 21:07.4; Laney Hodel 21:09.2; Alyssa Brower 21:29.1).
Other team scores
• Monticello 84, Spectrum 115, St. Francis 124, Big Lake 144, St. Cloud Tech 165, St. Cloud Apollo 166, Milaca 226, Princeton 250
Individual state meet qualifiers
• Isabel Mahoney, Monticello, 17:54.2; Hannah Boese, Spectrum, 18:24.4; Zili Lenzner, St. Cloud Apollo, 18:30.1; Anniston Rolf, St. Francis, 19:17.1; Maren Nelson, St. Cloud Tech, 19:18.1; Hope Beck, Spectrum, 19:20.1.
Section 6
At Gale Woods Farm
Team state meet qualifiers
• Delano 59 (Mya Werner 19:10.9; Ava Werner 20:26.8; Sophie Kopperud 20:35.0; Irene Eskola 20:48.9; Isabella Bushey 21:11.9; Lauryn Wittnebel 22:26.5; Autumn Huebsch 22:59.8).
• Mound Westonka 78 (Hadley Hoag 20:08.8; Sophia Engesser 20:21.8; Audrey Kirscht 20:48.8; Anna Reginald 21:19.9; Brooke Garlock 21:48.2; Elise Hays 22:39.8; Lydia Engesser 23:20.8).
Other team scores
• Orono 81, Annandale 96, Dassel-Cokato 157, SW Christian 165, Rockford 167, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 170, Breck 174, Holy Family 277
Individual state meet qualifiers
• Esme Gulbranson, Breck, 18:56.6; Jocie Hallen, Orono, 19:29.3; Amanda Ashwill, Dassel-Cokato, 20:04.4; Vivian Sindelar, SW Christian, 20:14.8; Mariah Klippenes, Annandale, 20:26.8; Maiya Roelofs, Rockford, 20:29.6.
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
• Orono 5, Mankato East 0
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals
• Pine Island/Z-M 2, Breck 1 ► MO ◄
• Rochester Lourdes 5, Fridley 0
• St. Cloud Cath. 2, Duluth Marshall 1
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
• Mahtomedi 3, St. Francis 0
• Mankato East 3, St. Cloud Tech 1
CLASS 1A
Quarterfinals
• Esko 1, St. Cloud Cathedral 0
• SW Christian 4, Pine Island/Z-M 1
TENNIS • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Singles • first round
• Claire Loftus, Rochester Mayo, def. Lucy Saari, Forest Lake, 6-3, 6-0.
• Karina Fischer, Stillwater, def. Joy Zhou, Wayzata, 6-2, 6-2.
• Rashi Singh, Edina, def. Sam Williams, Mankato East/Loyola, 6-0, 6-0.
• Cassandra Li, Eagan, def. Avery Gagnon, Annandale, 6-1, 6-1.
• Aoife Loftus, Rochester Mayo, def. Molly Miller, Bloomington Kennedy, 6-0, 6-4.
• Meryl Rosenberger, Visitation, def. Paige Tarrolly, St. Cloud Tech, 7-5, 3-6, 6-0.
• Sofia Livingston, Prior Lake, def. Madeline Bergerson, Hill-Murray, 6-0, 6-1.
• Ava Nelson, Elk River, def. Kaitlyn Pink, Delano, 6-0, 6-1.
Singles • Quarterfinals
• C. Loftus def. Fischer, 6-0, 6-0.
• Li def. Singh, 6-4, 6-2.
• A. Loftus def. Rosenberger, 6-2, 6-2.
• Nelson def. Livingston, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles • first round
• Malea Diehn/Keely Ryder, Rochester Mayo, def. Amelia Larsen/Char Bakke, Maple Grove, 6-3, 6-3.
• Elena Peterson/Megan Berg, Bemidji, def. Elzeda Walvatne/Sravika Vadrevu, Eden Prairie, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
• Zoya Hasan/Lauryn Schenck, Edina, def. Mya Nelson/Lauren Lee, Elk River, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.
• Rory Wahlstrand/Reese Wahlstrand, Mounds View, def. Paige Heideman/Anne Benjamin, East Ridge, 6-1, 6-1.
• Astrid Kerrman/Raya Hou, Edina, def. Alli Fink/Mayme Scott, Rock Ridge, 6-1, 6-4.
• Ana Medina/Charlotte Colby, Rochester Mayo, def. Tessa Trivedi/Ella Robers, 7-6 (5), 7-5.
• Brooklyn Keller/Reese Keller, Hastings, def. Shae Crockarell/Avery Schifsky, Mounds View, 6-3, 6-3.
• Maddie Larsen/Summer Ode, Maple Grove, def. Ashtyn Lill/Hattie Fullhart, Fergus Falls, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles • quarterfinals
• Diehn/Ryder def. Peterson/Berg, 6-1, 6-1.
• Wahlstrand/Wahlstrand def. Hasan/Schenck, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3.
• Kerrman/Hou def. Medina/Colby, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
• Keller/Keller def. Larsen/Ode, 6-0, 1-6, 6-4.
CLASS 1A
Singles • first round
• Chloe Alley, Minnehaha Academy, def. Brooke Boland, Pine City, 6-0, 6-1.
• Braylee Wienen, Thief River Falls, def. Brooke Lindeman, Montevideo, 6-4, 7-6 (4).
• Leah Maddock, Osakis, def. Keyana Haler, St. James, 6-2, 6-4.
• Isla Dille, Litchfield, def. Vivian Mader, Waseca, 6-2, 6-0.
• Fatemeh Vang, Blake, def. Anna Sievert, Glencoe-Silver Lake, 6-1, 6-0.
• Tori Oehrein, Crosby-Ironton, def. Tabitha Barkosky, Maple River, 6-2, 6-2.
• Josie Sjoquist, Cannon Falls, def. Lydia Sweep, Morris/C-A/WCA, 6-3, 6-4.
• Casey Cronin, Holy Family, def. Ronnie Noska, Staples-Motley, 6-0, 6-4.
Singles • quarterfinals
• Alley def. Wienen, 6-1, 6-1.
• Dille def. Maddock, 6-1, 7-6 (4).
• Vang def. Oehrlein, 6-4, 6-1.
• Cronin def. Sjoquist, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles • first round
• Hannah Oie/Kayla Jahn, LQPV/D-B, def. Camila Pardo/Nora Ibrani, Blake, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.
• Therese Bauer/Rylee Thieren, Lake City, def. Jenna Stoersinger/Nikki Crocker, 6-4, 7-5.
• Molly Patten/Emma Knudson, Litchfield, def. Tali Bellefy/Meg Santini, Holy Family, 5-7, 6-0, 6-4.
• Macy Sohre/Kelsey Jaeger, Maple River, def. Addie Fee/Kaylie Clauson, Crookston, 6-4, 6-1.
• Vivien Lahti/Kate Unverszagt, Pine City, def. Anna Fiemeyer/Kaylee Endres, Wadena-Deer Crook, 7-5, 6-3.
• Ally Mersman/Madison Ward, Maple River, def. Vivian Brockberg/Alicia Haack, Pipestone, 6-2, 6-1.
• Regan Brass/Louisa Cohen, Blake, def. Lydia Sparby/Kayla Streich, 6-3, 6-4.
• Megan Thorfinnson/Alia Randt, Minnewaska, def. Sophia Nerison/Livia Tennessen, Cannon Falls, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles • quarterfinals
• Bauer/Thieren def. Oie/Jahn, 6-4, 6-1.
• Sohre/Jaeger def. Patten/Knudsen, 6-1, 6-1.
• Mersman/Ward def. Lahti/Unverzagt, 6-3, 7-5.
• Thorfinnson/Randt def. Brass/Cohen, 7-5, 6-2.
volleyball • GIRLS
CLASS 4A
Section 2 • quarterfinals
• Chaska def. Eden Prairie, 25-14, 25-15, 25-13
• Minnetonka def. Chanhassen, 25-20, 25-20, 27-25
• Waconia def. Shakopee, 25-14, 25-16, 25-21
Section 4 • semifinals
• Roseville def. White Bear Lake, 25-9, 25-12, 25-17
• Stillwater def. Mounds View, 25-22, 25-22, 25-19
Section 5 • semifinals
• Champlin Park def. Osseo, 25-14, 25-6, 25-15
• Maple Grove def. Wayzata, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17
Section 7 • quarterfinals
• Anoka def. Andover, 25-20, 25-15, 25-15
• Blaine def. Duluth East, 25-22, 25-17, 27-25
• Centennial def. Coon Rapids, 25-12, 25-9, 25-7
• Forest Lake def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-22, 25-9, 25-12
Section 8 • first round
• Buffalo def. Brainerd, 26-24, 25-15, 24-26, 22-25, 15-11
CLASS 3A
Section 8 • quarterfinals
• Alexandria def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-5, 25-10, 25-9
• Detroit Lakes def. Fergus Falls, 25-16, 25-17, 25-11
• Rocori def. Little Falls, 25-15, 25-10, 25-6
• St. Cloud Tech def. Becker, 3-1
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • first round
• Caledonia def. Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 25-8, 25-13, 25-15
• Cannon Falls def. La Crescent, 25-8, 25-20, 25-19
• Chatfield def. St. Charles, 25-5, 25-7, 25-10
• Lewiston-Altura def. Randolph, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19
• Medford def. Triton, 19-25, 25-13, 26-24, 20-25, 15-13
• Pine Island def. Dover-Eyota, 25-13, 25-19, 25-15
• Winona Cotter def. Lake City, 25-12, 25-21, 25-15
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Rochester Lourdes, 25-23, 25-12, 25-20
Section 2 • quarterfinals
• Belle Plaine def. Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 25-18, 25-11, 25-15
• Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-15, 25-23, 25-21
• Jordan def. Holy Family, 19-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-22
• SW Christian def. Tri-City United, 25-11, 25-17, 25-17
Section 4 • quarterfinals
• Concordia Academy def. St. Paul Washington, 25-4, 25-12, 25-7
• Minnehaha Academy def. St. Paul Academy, 25-5, 8-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-11
• Nova Classical def. St. Croix Prep, 25-20, 25-16, 25-14
• St. Croix Lutheran def. St. Agnes, 25-20, 25-13, 25-10
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • second round
• Alden-Conger def. Hayfield, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14
• Fillmore Central def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-15, 25-14, 25-13
• Goodhue def. Rushford-Peterson, 25-16, 24-26, 25-9, 25-27, 16-14
• Grand Meadow def. Lanesboro, 25-11, 20-25, 25-23, 25-21
• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Le Roy-Ostrander, 25-10, 25-20, 25-16
• Mabel-Canton def. Houston, 25-14, 25-18, 25-19
• Spring Grove def. Blooming Prairie, 25-13, 25-17, 25-16
Section 2 • quarterfinals
• Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. BOLD, 19-25, 25-17, 26-24, 26-24
• Cleveland def. Martin County West, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18
• Mayer Lutheran def. ML/GHEC/Truman, 25-8, 25-15, 25-10
• Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s def. Cedar Mountain, 25-23, 25-23, 25-15
Section 4 • quarterfinals
• PACT def. United Christian, 31-29, 13-25, 25-13, 25-15
• Liberty Classical def. Heritage Christian, 25-17, 13-25, 25-20, 25-19
• New Life Academy def. Trinity, 25-13, 25-5, 25-12
• West Lutheran def. Avail Academy, 24-26, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20
Exclusive video highlights from NSPN.tv’s coverage of the MN high school boys and girls soccer state tournament
Watch some of the best plays from NSPN.tv’s coverage of the MSHSL state quarterfinals from game sites around the Twin Cities.