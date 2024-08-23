High Schools

Prep sports results for Thursday, Aug. 22

Scores and results from around the metro.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 23, 2024 at 4:14AM
St. Michael-Albertville and Edina played under the watchful eye of a painted tiger at Farmington High School during the 2023 playoffs. (Jeff Wheeler)

Soccer • BOYS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Blake 3, Providence Academy 0

TRI-METRO

• Holy Angels 6, Brooklyn Center 0

• St. Anthony 5, Fridley 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Anoka 6, Cambridge-Isanti 0

• Apple Valley 3, Mpls. Roosevelt 3

• Armstrong 4, Richfield 3

• Benilde-St. Marg. 2, Hermantown 1

• Blaine 2, Duluth East 0

• Centennial 1, White Bear Lake 1, tie

• Chanhassen 8, Hutchinson/G-SL 0

• Chaska 3, Prior Lake 2

• Chesterton Acad. 4, United Chr. 4, tie

• Cooper 5, Heritage Christian 2

• Eagan 2, East Ridge 0

• Eastview 2, Hastings 1

• Eden Prairie 3, St. Louis Park 0

• Holy Family 3, Cristo Rey Jesuit 1

• Hope Academy 2, Trinity 0

• Legacy Christian 5, Big Lake 2

• Mankato East 8, Red Wing 0

• Maple Grove 4, Sartell 0

• Maranatha Christian 5, Hmong Acad. 1

• Minnetonka 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 2

• Monticello 0, Willmar 0, tie

• Mound Westonka 7, Waseca 0

• Mounds View 3, Rochester Lourdes 2

• Mpls. Edison 3, St. Thomas Acad. 1

• Mpls. South 1, St. Paul Wash. 1, tie

• Mpls. Washburn 3, Lakeville North 0

• New Life Academy 1, Mesabi East 0

• North St. Paul 5, Chisago Lakes 0

• Northfield 1, Farmington 0

• Osseo 2, Irondale 1

• Park of C.G. 1, Bloom. Jefferson 0

• Rogers 3, Brainerd 0

• Rochester John Marshall 2, Waconia 1

• Rochester Mayo 4, Lakeville South 0

• Rosemount 1, Edina 0

• Roseville 2, Spring Lake Park 2, tie

• Simley 3, Rochester Century 2

• St. Cloud Apollo 4, Becker 2

• St. Croix Lutheran 2, West Lutheran 0

• St. Francis 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

• St. Michael-Albertville 1, Elk River 0

• St. Paul Como Park 6, Tartan 1

• St. Paul Harding 0, Hill-Murray 0, tie

• Stillwater 2, Mpls. Southwest 0

MINNESOTA

• Tri-City United 10, Cannon Falls 3

Soccer • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Apple Valley 1, Tartan 0

• Armstrong/Cooper 2, Heritage Chr. 1

• Becker 14, St. Cloud Apollo 1

• Bloom. Jefferson 0, Park of C.G. 0, tie

• Buffalo 3, Bemidji 2

• Chanhassen 5, Mpls. Southwest 2

• Chisago Lakes 6, Coon Rapids 2

• Cloquet/Carlton 1, St. Francis 1, tie

• East Ridge 2, Eagan 1

• Eden Prairie 1, Blaine 0

• Esko 2, Cambridge-Isanti 0

• Faribault 1, United Christian 1, tie

• Farmington 5, Northfield 1

• Hastings 3, Eastview 2

• Hermantown 1, North Branch 1, tie

• Hill-Murray 1, Cretin-Derham Hall 0

• Lakeville North 1, New Prague 0

• Legacy Chr. 0, Maranatha/WL 0, tie

• Mankato East 6, Red Wing 0

• Maple Grove 1, Stillwater 1, tie

• Minnetonka 4, Moorhead 0

• Monticello 0, Willmar 0, tie

• Mounds View 1, Champlin Park 0

• New Life Acad. 11, St. Paul Johnson 1

• New Ulm 4, Jordan 2

• Orono 1, Breck 0

• Osseo 6, Irondale 0

• Pine Island/Z-M 2, Minnehaha Acad. 0

• Prior Lake 2, Chaska 1

• Proctor 0, St. Anthony 0, tie

• Providence Academy 6, St. Croix Prep 1

• Rogers 5, Brainerd 0

• Rosemount 4, Edina 2

• Sartell 2, Anoka 1

• South St. Paul 1, St. Paul Acad. 1, tie

• Spring Lake Park 7, Roseville 0

• St. Croix Lutheran 3, DeLaSalle 0

• St. Louis Park 2, Mpls. Roosevelt 1

• St. Michael-Alb. 3, Elk River 0

• St. Paul Wash. 3, Twin Cities Acad. 0

• Waseca 5, Mound Westonka 3

• Wayzata 5, Rochester Century 1

• White Bear Lake 1, Centennial 0

• Woodbury 3, Duluth East 0

MINNESOTA

• Tri-City United 1, Worthington 0

tennis • girls

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Blaine 6, St. Francis 1

• Elk River 7, Forest Lake 0

• South St. Paul 5, Rosemount 2

• St. Paul Academy 7, St. Paul Central 0

Volleyball • GIRLS

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Princeton def. Zimmerman, 25-15, 25-12, 25-22

TRI-METRO

• DeLaSalle def. Cooper, 25-17, 25-13, 25-11

• Holy Angels def. Brooklyn Center, 25-4, 25-2, 25-6

• St. Anthony def. Fridley, 25-16, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Anoka def. St. Francis, 25-21, 25-14, 25-22

• Centennial def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20

• Chanhassen def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-23, 25-13, 25-20

• Duluth East def. Blaine, 22-25, 28-26, 25-22, 25-21

• Hutchinson def. Tri-City United, 20-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-16

• Lakeville North def. Champlin Park, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 24-26, 15-11

• Mahtomedi def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17

• Minnetonka def. Shakopee, 25-12, 25-10, 19-25, 25-20

• New Prague def. Burnsville, 25-14, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21

• North Branch def. Andover, 25-22, 25-23, 25-16

• Northfield def. Farmington, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13

• Rogers def. Wayzata, 23-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-12

• South St. Paul def. Chisago Lakes, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14

• St. Louis Park def. Minneapolis South, 25-8, 25-8, 25-9

• SW Christian def. Legacy Christian, 25-11, 19-25, 25-22, 25-16

• United Christian def. Trinity, 25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 19-25, 15-9

• Waconia def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-17, 21-25, 25-16, 25-14

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

