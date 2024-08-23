Soccer • BOYS
Prep sports results for Thursday, Aug. 22
Scores and results from around the metro.
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Blake 3, Providence Academy 0
TRI-METRO
• Holy Angels 6, Brooklyn Center 0
• St. Anthony 5, Fridley 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Anoka 6, Cambridge-Isanti 0
• Apple Valley 3, Mpls. Roosevelt 3
• Armstrong 4, Richfield 3
• Benilde-St. Marg. 2, Hermantown 1
• Blaine 2, Duluth East 0
• Centennial 1, White Bear Lake 1, tie
• Chanhassen 8, Hutchinson/G-SL 0
• Chaska 3, Prior Lake 2
• Chesterton Acad. 4, United Chr. 4, tie
• Cooper 5, Heritage Christian 2
• Eagan 2, East Ridge 0
• Eastview 2, Hastings 1
• Eden Prairie 3, St. Louis Park 0
• Holy Family 3, Cristo Rey Jesuit 1
• Hope Academy 2, Trinity 0
• Legacy Christian 5, Big Lake 2
• Mankato East 8, Red Wing 0
• Maple Grove 4, Sartell 0
• Maranatha Christian 5, Hmong Acad. 1
• Minnetonka 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 2
• Monticello 0, Willmar 0, tie
• Mound Westonka 7, Waseca 0
• Mounds View 3, Rochester Lourdes 2
• Mpls. Edison 3, St. Thomas Acad. 1
• Mpls. South 1, St. Paul Wash. 1, tie
• Mpls. Washburn 3, Lakeville North 0
• New Life Academy 1, Mesabi East 0
• North St. Paul 5, Chisago Lakes 0
• Northfield 1, Farmington 0
• Osseo 2, Irondale 1
• Park of C.G. 1, Bloom. Jefferson 0
• Rogers 3, Brainerd 0
• Rochester John Marshall 2, Waconia 1
• Rochester Mayo 4, Lakeville South 0
• Rosemount 1, Edina 0
• Roseville 2, Spring Lake Park 2, tie
• Simley 3, Rochester Century 2
• St. Cloud Apollo 4, Becker 2
• St. Croix Lutheran 2, West Lutheran 0
• St. Francis 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
• St. Michael-Albertville 1, Elk River 0
• St. Paul Como Park 6, Tartan 1
• St. Paul Harding 0, Hill-Murray 0, tie
• Stillwater 2, Mpls. Southwest 0
MINNESOTA
• Tri-City United 10, Cannon Falls 3
Soccer • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Apple Valley 1, Tartan 0
• Armstrong/Cooper 2, Heritage Chr. 1
• Becker 14, St. Cloud Apollo 1
• Bloom. Jefferson 0, Park of C.G. 0, tie
• Buffalo 3, Bemidji 2
• Chanhassen 5, Mpls. Southwest 2
• Chisago Lakes 6, Coon Rapids 2
• Cloquet/Carlton 1, St. Francis 1, tie
• East Ridge 2, Eagan 1
• Eden Prairie 1, Blaine 0
• Esko 2, Cambridge-Isanti 0
• Faribault 1, United Christian 1, tie
• Farmington 5, Northfield 1
• Hastings 3, Eastview 2
• Hermantown 1, North Branch 1, tie
• Hill-Murray 1, Cretin-Derham Hall 0
• Lakeville North 1, New Prague 0
• Legacy Chr. 0, Maranatha/WL 0, tie
• Mankato East 6, Red Wing 0
• Maple Grove 1, Stillwater 1, tie
• Minnetonka 4, Moorhead 0
• Monticello 0, Willmar 0, tie
• Mounds View 1, Champlin Park 0
• New Life Acad. 11, St. Paul Johnson 1
• New Ulm 4, Jordan 2
• Orono 1, Breck 0
• Osseo 6, Irondale 0
• Pine Island/Z-M 2, Minnehaha Acad. 0
• Prior Lake 2, Chaska 1
• Proctor 0, St. Anthony 0, tie
• Providence Academy 6, St. Croix Prep 1
• Rogers 5, Brainerd 0
• Rosemount 4, Edina 2
• Sartell 2, Anoka 1
• South St. Paul 1, St. Paul Acad. 1, tie
• Spring Lake Park 7, Roseville 0
• St. Croix Lutheran 3, DeLaSalle 0
• St. Louis Park 2, Mpls. Roosevelt 1
• St. Michael-Alb. 3, Elk River 0
• St. Paul Wash. 3, Twin Cities Acad. 0
• Waseca 5, Mound Westonka 3
• Wayzata 5, Rochester Century 1
• White Bear Lake 1, Centennial 0
• Woodbury 3, Duluth East 0
MINNESOTA
• Tri-City United 1, Worthington 0
tennis • girls
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Blaine 6, St. Francis 1
• Elk River 7, Forest Lake 0
• South St. Paul 5, Rosemount 2
• St. Paul Academy 7, St. Paul Central 0
Volleyball • GIRLS
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Princeton def. Zimmerman, 25-15, 25-12, 25-22
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle def. Cooper, 25-17, 25-13, 25-11
• Holy Angels def. Brooklyn Center, 25-4, 25-2, 25-6
• St. Anthony def. Fridley, 25-16, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Anoka def. St. Francis, 25-21, 25-14, 25-22
• Centennial def. Cambridge-Isanti, 25-15, 25-16, 25-20
• Chanhassen def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-23, 25-13, 25-20
• Duluth East def. Blaine, 22-25, 28-26, 25-22, 25-21
• Hutchinson def. Tri-City United, 20-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-16
• Lakeville North def. Champlin Park, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 24-26, 15-11
• Mahtomedi def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17
• Minnetonka def. Shakopee, 25-12, 25-10, 19-25, 25-20
• New Prague def. Burnsville, 25-14, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21
• North Branch def. Andover, 25-22, 25-23, 25-16
• Northfield def. Farmington, 25-19, 25-17, 25-13
• Rogers def. Wayzata, 23-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-12
• South St. Paul def. Chisago Lakes, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14
• St. Louis Park def. Minneapolis South, 25-8, 25-8, 25-9
• SW Christian def. Legacy Christian, 25-11, 19-25, 25-22, 25-16
• United Christian def. Trinity, 25-21, 25-17, 22-25, 19-25, 15-9
• Waconia def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-17, 21-25, 25-16, 25-14