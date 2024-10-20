SATURDAY
Prep sports results for Saturday, October 19
Scores and results from around the metro.
swimming • GIRLS
TRUE TEAM STATE MEET
At U. of M. Aquatic Center
Class 2A
• Minnetonka 2424.5, Stillwater 2262, Wayzata 2126.5, Edina 1962.5, East Ridge 1729, Mounds View 1452, Woodbury 1224, Maple Grove 1048, Lakeville North 974, Sartell-St. Stephen 963.5, Duluth East 701.5, Armstrong 685.5
Class 1A
• Orono 2252.5, Delano 2015.5, Monticello 1986, Visitation 1754, Breck 1699, Mound Westonka/Holy Family 1532, Melrose 1377, Mahtomedi 1337.5, Northfield 1041, Fergus Falls 1034, Cretin-Derham Hall 860.5, Grand Rapids 652
volleyball • GIRLS
CHASKA TOURNAMENT
• Belle Plaine def. Bemidji, 25-18, 25-21
• Belle Plaine def. Shakopee, 25-21, 25-21
• Belle Plaine def. Winona, 25-5, 25-15
• Bemidji def. Fillmore Central, 20-25, 25-20, 15-12
• Bemidji def. Winona, 25-17, 25-13
• Bethlehem Academy def. Winona, 25-7, 25-12
• Chaska def. Belle Plaine, 25-22, 25-17
• Chaska def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-21, 25-13
• Chaska def. Concordia Academy, 25-19, 25-16
• Chaska def. Fillmore Central, 25-13, 25-19
• Concordia Academy def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-14, 25-19
• Concordia Academy def. Fillmore Central, 25-19, 25-19
• Concordia Academy def. Shakopee, 25-19, 25-20
• Fillmore Central def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-21, 25-22
• Mayer Lutheran def. Belle Plaine, 25-21, 25-23
• Mayer Lutheran def. Bemidji, 25-16, 25-21
• Mayer Lutheran def. Shakopee, 25-22, 19-25, 15-11
• Mayer Lutheran def. Winona, 25-12, 25-14
• Shakopee def. Bemidji, 25-22, 25-23
• Shakopee def. Winona, 25-16, 25-20
• Stewartville def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-21, 34-32
• Stewartville def. Chaska, 25-17, 25-16
• Stewartville def. Concordia Academy, 21-25, 25-22, 18-16
• Stewartville def. Fillmore Central, 25-15, 25-18
• Stewartville def. Mayer Lutheran, 23-25, 25-14, 15-13
MOORHEAD TOURNAMENT
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Nevis, 25-12, 25-11
• Duluth East def. Two Rivers, 25-19, 25-19
• Moorhead def. Osseo, 25-18, 21-25, 15-13
• Moorhead def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-22, 25-16
• Nevis def. Spring Lake Park, 25-23, 25-23
• Osseo def. Two Rivers, 25-17, 25-20
• Roseville def. Willmar, 20-25, 25-20, 15-12
• Roseville def. Nevis, 25-17, 25-16
• Wadena-Deer Creek def. Spring Lake Park, 25-19, 25-13
• Willmar def. Duluth East, 25-12, 25-12
