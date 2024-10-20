High Schools

Prep sports results for Saturday, October 19

Scores and results from around the metro.

By Star Tribune staff

October 20, 2024 at 4:41AM
SATURDAY

swimming • GIRLS

TRUE TEAM STATE MEET

At U. of M. Aquatic Center

Class 2A

• Minnetonka 2424.5, Stillwater 2262, Wayzata 2126.5, Edina 1962.5, East Ridge 1729, Mounds View 1452, Woodbury 1224, Maple Grove 1048, Lakeville North 974, Sartell-St. Stephen 963.5, Duluth East 701.5, Armstrong 685.5

Class 1A

• Orono 2252.5, Delano 2015.5, Monticello 1986, Visitation 1754, Breck 1699, Mound Westonka/Holy Family 1532, Melrose 1377, Mahtomedi 1337.5, Northfield 1041, Fergus Falls 1034, Cretin-Derham Hall 860.5, Grand Rapids 652

volleyball • GIRLS

CHASKA TOURNAMENT

• Belle Plaine def. Bemidji, 25-18, 25-21

• Belle Plaine def. Shakopee, 25-21, 25-21

• Belle Plaine def. Winona, 25-5, 25-15

• Bemidji def. Fillmore Central, 20-25, 25-20, 15-12

• Bemidji def. Winona, 25-17, 25-13

• Bethlehem Academy def. Winona, 25-7, 25-12

• Chaska def. Belle Plaine, 25-22, 25-17

• Chaska def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-21, 25-13

• Chaska def. Concordia Academy, 25-19, 25-16

• Chaska def. Fillmore Central, 25-13, 25-19

• Concordia Academy def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-14, 25-19

• Concordia Academy def. Fillmore Central, 25-19, 25-19

• Concordia Academy def. Shakopee, 25-19, 25-20

• Fillmore Central def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-21, 25-22

• Mayer Lutheran def. Belle Plaine, 25-21, 25-23

• Mayer Lutheran def. Bemidji, 25-16, 25-21

• Mayer Lutheran def. Shakopee, 25-22, 19-25, 15-11

• Mayer Lutheran def. Winona, 25-12, 25-14

• Shakopee def. Bemidji, 25-22, 25-23

• Shakopee def. Winona, 25-16, 25-20

• Stewartville def. Bethlehem Academy, 25-21, 34-32

• Stewartville def. Chaska, 25-17, 25-16

• Stewartville def. Concordia Academy, 21-25, 25-22, 18-16

• Stewartville def. Fillmore Central, 25-15, 25-18

• Stewartville def. Mayer Lutheran, 23-25, 25-14, 15-13

MOORHEAD TOURNAMENT

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Nevis, 25-12, 25-11

• Duluth East def. Two Rivers, 25-19, 25-19

• Moorhead def. Osseo, 25-18, 21-25, 15-13

• Moorhead def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 25-22, 25-16

• Nevis def. Spring Lake Park, 25-23, 25-23

• Osseo def. Two Rivers, 25-17, 25-20

• Roseville def. Willmar, 20-25, 25-20, 15-12

• Roseville def. Nevis, 25-17, 25-16

• Wadena-Deer Creek def. Spring Lake Park, 25-19, 25-13

• Willmar def. Duluth East, 25-12, 25-12

