Prep scores and rankings from Monday, Aug. 19
Scores and rankings from around Minnesota.
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Blaine 7, Anoka 0
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Hutchinson 5, Mound Westonka 4
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Cambridge-Isanti 7, Duluth Denfeld 0
• Forest Lake 6, Hibbing 1
• Hutchinson 7, Waconia 2
• Mound Westonka 7, Waconia 2
• Rock Ridge 6, Forest Lake 1
• Totino-Grace 5, Forest Lake 2
RANKINGS
CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
By the Coaches Association
• Team: 1. Marshall; 2. Mankato East; 3. Perham; 4. Orono; 5. Winona; 6. Becker; 7. Belle Plaine; 8. Fergus Falls; 9. Northfield; 10. Big Lake.
• Individual: 1. Bjorn Anderson, Perham; 2. Sal Wirth, Annandale; 3. Jack Leuer, Big Lake; 4. Sully Anez, Willmar; 5. Daniel Obst, Kasson-Mantorville; 6. Fanual Wolday, Worthington; 7. Ephraim Staley, Mankato West; 8. Owen Chapman, Orono; 9. Josh Leibfried, Marshall; 10. Henry Lemke, Eden Valley-Watkins.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
By the Coaches Association
• Team: 1. Alexandria; 2. Perham; 3. Northfield; 4. St. Paul Highland Park; 5. Willmar; 6. Belle Plaine; 7. Orono; 8. Marshall; 9. Blake; 10. Chisago Lakes.
• Individual: 1. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello; 2. Macy Hanson, Fairmont; 3. Annika Hall, Chisago Lakes; 4. Lauren Eilers, Willmar; 5. Citori Halbe, Alexandria; 6. Keira Freidrich, St. Peter; 7. Kaia Osmundson, Chisago Lakes; 8. Grace Lewis-Mosher, St. Paul Highland Park; 9. Mya Warner, Delano; 10. Nora Hanson, Winona.