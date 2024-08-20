High Schools

Prep scores and rankings from Monday, Aug. 19

Scores and rankings from around Minnesota.

August 20, 2024 at 5:22AM
Isabel Mahoney of Monticello

TENNIS • GIRLS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Blaine 7, Anoka 0

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Hutchinson 5, Mound Westonka 4

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Cambridge-Isanti 7, Duluth Denfeld 0

• Forest Lake 6, Hibbing 1

• Hutchinson 7, Waconia 2

• Mound Westonka 7, Waconia 2

• Rock Ridge 6, Forest Lake 1

• Totino-Grace 5, Forest Lake 2

RANKINGS

CROSS COUNTRY • BOYS

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

By the Coaches Association

• Team: 1. Marshall; 2. Mankato East; 3. Perham; 4. Orono; 5. Winona; 6. Becker; 7. Belle Plaine; 8. Fergus Falls; 9. Northfield; 10. Big Lake.

• Individual: 1. Bjorn Anderson, Perham; 2. Sal Wirth, Annandale; 3. Jack Leuer, Big Lake; 4. Sully Anez, Willmar; 5. Daniel Obst, Kasson-Mantorville; 6. Fanual Wolday, Worthington; 7. Ephraim Staley, Mankato West; 8. Owen Chapman, Orono; 9. Josh Leibfried, Marshall; 10. Henry Lemke, Eden Valley-Watkins.

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

By the Coaches Association

• Team: 1. Alexandria; 2. Perham; 3. Northfield; 4. St. Paul Highland Park; 5. Willmar; 6. Belle Plaine; 7. Orono; 8. Marshall; 9. Blake; 10. Chisago Lakes.

• Individual: 1. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello; 2. Macy Hanson, Fairmont; 3. Annika Hall, Chisago Lakes; 4. Lauren Eilers, Willmar; 5. Citori Halbe, Alexandria; 6. Keira Freidrich, St. Peter; 7. Kaia Osmundson, Chisago Lakes; 8. Grace Lewis-Mosher, St. Paul Highland Park; 9. Mya Warner, Delano; 10. Nora Hanson, Winona.

