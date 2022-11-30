PREP BOWL

GAMES FRIDAY

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• 1A: Minneota (11-2) vs. Springfield (11-2), 10 am

• 2A: Barnesville (12-0) vs. Chatfield (12-0), 1 pm

• 4A: Simley (11-1) vs. Hutchinson (11-1), 4 pm

• 6A: Maple Grove (12-0) vs. Rosemount (12-0), 7 pm

GAMES SATURDAY

At U.S. Bank Stadium

• Nine-Man: Mountain Iron-Buhl (12-0) vs. Spring Grove (13-0), 10 am

• 3A: Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (12-0) vs. New London-Spicer (10-2), 1 pm

• 5A: Elk River (12-0) vs. Mankato West (12-0), 4 pm