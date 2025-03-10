Prep Athletes of the Week: St. Thomas Academy’s Luke Mechtel wins plenty at boys swimming state meet
Mechtel won the Class 1A 50-yard freestyle, the 100 breaststroke and swam the second leg on the winning 200 medley relay team.
St. Thomas Academy • swimming
After watching a rival win eight straight Class 1A team state championships, Mechtel and the Cadets returned to their familiar position at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center last week: First place.
Led by Mechtel, who won the Class 1A 50-yard freestyle in a time of 20.93 and the 100 breaststroke in an automatic All-America qualifying time of 55.05, St. Thomas Academy won the team championship with a score of 273.
St. Thomas was the last team to win the team title prior to Blake/Breck’s run of eight in a row.
“Luke is an exemplary competitor with a passion for racing that energizes the team,” STA coach John Barnes said. “He possesses a unique X factor that he leverages during high-stakes competitions.”
After climbing the Class 1A mountain again, Mechtel deferred individual accolades and gave credit to the entire team.
“We had to come together for one common purpose, which was a state championship, and we were able to do that,” he said.
Clara Keaveny
Mayer Lutheran • basketball
Keaveny, a junior wing, and her twin sister Izzy, a point guard, helped the Crusaders win their second consecutive Class 1A, Section 4 championship.
Clara had a team-high 20 points and six assists in a 58-49 victory over United Christian Academy in the finals last Friday.
Three days earlier, she posted a triple-double — 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds — to lead the Crusaders to a 71-60 victory over rival Lester Prairie in the semifinals.
Keaveny, who also played libero for Mayer Lutheran’s 2A state-title winning volleyball team in the fall, led the team with 62 points in the postseason.
Mya Tautges
Brainerd • basketball
Last week, Tautges led the Warriors to a 70-54 victory over St. Michael-Albertville in the Class 4A, Section 8 final with 23 points and 10 rebounds, ending the Knights' run of three straight section championships.
“We struggled as a team offensively in the first half and she kept us in the game, scoring 12 of our 23 first-half points,” coach Troy Nelson said.
A 6-foot, three-sport athlete, Tautges won the 50 freestyle at the Class 2A state girls swim meet last fall and will play softball collegiately at the University of St. Thomas.
Addi Mack
Minnehaha Academy • basketball
The senior led the Redhawks to their fifth consecutive state tournament appearance.
Mack, who averages 34.5 points per game, tallied 31 points and dished out six assists in a 69-46 victory over Visitation in the Class 2A, Section 4s 2A final. She had 35 points and nine steals to lead Minnehaha Academy to an 84-38 over St. Agnes in the semifinals.
Mack currently has 4,593 career points, the second-highest career total in state history.
Evan Witte
Minnetonka • swimming
Witte proved to be the best sprinter in the Class 2A boys state swim meet after winning the 50 freestyle in a time of 20.06 and the 100 freestyle in 44.05. Both times are considered automatic All-American worthy.
Minnetonka finished state runner-up in the 2A team championships to rival Edina.
“It’s heartbreaking, but honestly, I can’t complain,” Witte said. “It’s been such an amazing journey.”
Witte will swim with older brother Carson at the University of Pittsburgh next season.
Jace Van Eps
East Grand Forks • hockey
After scoring the biggest goal of his young career Saturday in the Class 1A state championship, the senior forward earned a nickname that should stand the test of time, bestowed upon him by his coach, Tyler Palmiscno
“East Grand Forks Hero for Life,” Palmiscno called him.
Tied 1-1 less than two minutes into overtime against St. Cloud Cathedral, Van Eps won the race to puck that was below the goal line in the corner in the Cathedral end of the rink. He threw the puck on net, where it glanced off the goaltender’s leg and into the net, giving the Green Wave the 1A title.
Van Eps led East Grand Forks in scoring during the tournament. He scored a goal in each game and added two assists.
Tommy Ahneman
Cretin-Derham Hall • basketball
Ahneman, at 6-11 and considered the No. 1 senior recruit in Minnesota, helped the Raiders advance to the Class 4A, Section 4 tournament final with a perfect shooting performance in a 71-50 victory over Stillwater in the section semifinals.
Ahneman, who has signed to play at Notre Dame, finished with 22 points after making all nine shots from the floor and all four free throw attempts. He added a game-high 14 rebounds.
