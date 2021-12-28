Christian Noble, right, has won 87 wrestling matches in a row for Big Lake.

CHRISTIAN NOBLE

Big Lake • wrestling

In the first three weeks of his senior season, Noble has reached a pair of significant career milestones.

According to Big Lake coach Ryan Prom, that hasn't changed the approach of the top-ranked 126-pounder in Class 2A.

"Christian is the true definition of a student-athlete," Prom said. "He delivers on the mat and in the classroom. He leads by example in both arenas. He is the first student-athlete in Big Lake history to qualify for three individual state tournaments [cross-country, track and field and wrestling], yet you would never know it because of his humility."

Noble, a two-time state champion in wrestling, won three matches last week (each by pin) to improve to 18-0 this season and increase his winning streak to 87 matches. Included were his 100th career pin and 150th career victory.

Two years ago Noble went 40-0 and won the Class 2A 113-pound championship. Last season he went 27-0 and won the 120-pound state title.

GRETE ENGELS

Lakeville North • Nordic skiing

The senior finished first at the seven-team South Suburban-Winona Classic on Tuesday at Hyland Lake Park Reserve. Engels finished the 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 38.8 seconds. Engels finished 10th at the state meet last season.

DAVIS ISOM

St. Paul Highland Park Nordic skiing

The junior finished first in a 2.8-kilometer freestyle race Wednesday at Wirth Park, leading the Scots to a first-place finish in a seven-team Twin Cities Nordic Ski conference meet. Isom, who finished 20th at the state meet last season, had a time of 6:29.

TANNER LUDTKE

Lakeville South • hockey

The junior forward had three goals and two assists to lead the Cougars, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, to an 8-1 South Suburban Conference victory over Shakopee on Thursday. Ludtke, who has committed to play for Nebraska Omaha, leads the Cougars with 14 assists and 19 points.

MAGGIE MALECHA

Northfield • hockey

The senior goaltender had 49 saves — 15 in the third period and nine in overtime — in the Raiders' 1-1 tie with host Maple Grove on Tuesday. Malecha has a .940 save percentage and a 1.68 goals-against average for the Raiders (8-2-1).

KIERA O'ROURKE

Holy Angels • basketball

With her team missing two starters, O'Rourke, a sophomore point guard, had 20 points, 10 assists and four steals in the Stars' 66-36 victory Wednesday at Cretin-Derham Hall. She had 13 points, seven steals and five assists in an 82-64 win Tuesday at Bloomington Jefferson.

SAM RENSCH

Hutchinson • basketball

Rensch, a 6-6 senior, led the Tigers to two victories last week. He scored 24 points in the Tigers' 48-40 victory at Waconia on Tuesday, and on Thursday he scored 22 in the Tigers' 46-41 nonconference victory over Marshall.

JOEL RIPPEL

