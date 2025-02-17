Prep Athletes of the Week: Jalen Wilson of Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys basketball team keeps percolating
“Remarkably consistent,” his coach calls him, and if that continues he’ll become the top scorer in Red Knights history.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s • boys basketball
A 6-7 senior forward, Wilson has been a steady influence for the Red Knights in his four seasons on the varsity.
“Jalen has been remarkably consistent this season and is on track to become our all-time leading scorer,” Red Knights coach Damian Johnson said.
Wilson, who averaged 18.7 points per game last season, has assumed a bigger role for the Red Knights in his final season. He went into the season fourth on the program’s career scoring list with 1,560 points.
On Feb. 11, Wilson scored 33 points in the Red Knights’ 76-63 victory over Chanhassen to reach 2,000 points for his career.
Wilson, who has signed with Northern Iowa, is averaging 21.5 points per game for the Red Knights, who are 20-2 and ranked No. 3 in Class 3A.
Wilson and the Red Knights have four regular-season games remaining. On Feb. 25, the Red Knights will play at Orono. The Red Knights, who have lost to Orono in the Class 3A, Section 6 championship game the past two seasons, defeated the Spartans 76-72 on Jan. 30.
Lincoln Ayers-Assad
Holy Angels • boys hockey
The junior forward closed the regular season with a flourish with 11 goals and six assists in the Stars’ final three games. He had five goals and an assist in the Stars’ 9-1 victory over on Armstrong/Cooper on Feb. 12. This season he has 30 goals and 24 assists in 19 games for the Stars, who are ranked No. 10 in Class 2A.
Lauren Elsmore
Pine Island • girls wrestling
The junior, who won a state title at 112 pounds last year, earned a section title at 130 pounds to advance to her fourth state meet. Elsmore, who wrestled most of the season at 124, is 30-3 this season and ranked No. 3 at 130 pounds.
Marta Forsline
Mesabi East • girls basketball
The 6-3 junior forward is averaging 26.4 points and 13.8 rebounds for the Giants. Earlier this month, she had 44 points and 27 rebounds (both school single-game records) in the Giants’ 73-57 win over Deer River. She also surpassed the school record for career rebounds.
Weston Schenkelberg
Hopkins • boys hockey
The senior forward leads the Royals in goals (26) and points (43). In the Royals’ 8-2 victory over Osseo on Feb. 8, he had five goals and two assists. That was the sixth time this season he had scored two or more goals. He scored 29 goals for the Royals last season.
Maielle Schugel
Holy Family • girls hockey
The senior defender, in her fourth season as a regular for the Fire, picked an opportune time for her first goal of the season. Her overtime goal lifted the Fire to a 2-1 victory over Minnetonka in the Class 2A, Section 2 championship. The victory gave Holy Family its first berth in the state tournament.
Samantha Wills
Visitation • girls basketball
The 6-1 senior, who is the Blazers’ all-time leading scorer, surpassed 2,000 career points Feb. 11 when she scored 17 points in a 77-13 win over Robbinsdale Cooper. Wills, who has committed to Harvard, is in her fifth season as a starter for the Blazers. She is averaging 20.5 points per game this season.
Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.
