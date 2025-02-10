Prep Athletes of the Week: Wayzata skier Lila Golomb orders up a state title for herself and one for her friends
Golomb and her Nordic skiing teammates each won a section title, and she’s hoping to repeat that at Giants Ridge.
Wayzata • Nordic skiing
A lack of snow doesn’t dampen Golomb’s spirits.
“You are definitely more limited to mini loops,” Golomb said. “It can get boring, but you have to find a way to stay entertained. I enjoy spreading happiness to my teammates. That spirit can be contagious.”
So can winning. Golomb won the Section 6 championship with a time of 29 minutes, 30 seconds at the Hyland Hills Ski Area, leading the Trojans to the team championship.
“The team aspect is what makes it really fun for me,“ Golomb said. “It adds another challenge.”
A junior, Golomb is ranked fifth in the state by Skinnyski.com. Her squad holds the No. 6 spot.
“I’ve been training like I never have before. It gets more intense every year,” Golomb said. “I like pushing myself mentally and physically.”
Like she did a year ago. Golomb entered the state meet ranked 10th and wound up third. She finished 36th in the state meet in her initial appearance as a freshman.
“Lila has had a tremendous year of racing building off of a great season last year,” Wayzata coach Andrew Hansen said. “Last year she had a breakout performance at the state meet, and it really proved to her that she is one of the top skiers in the state. She put in a lot of solid training in the summer and the fall, and it is showing in her results.”
All in pursuit of a state championship at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
“The pursuit race [5K skate and 5K classical] is my thing,” Golomb said. “I love skiing at Giants Ridge. It’s my favorite course. The hills are great, and course is amazing. You couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Colbe Tappe
Staples-Motley • wrestling
The outstanding three-sport athlete picked up his 200th career victory on the mat. A junior, Tappe helped the Cardinals to a runner-up finish in the Prep Bowl in Class 2A in the fall and is a member of the baseball team in the spring. Tappe, who owns a wrestling career record of 200-21 with 122 of those victories coming by pins, is ranked second at 160 pounds in Class 1A by the Guillotine. “Unlike many three-sport athletes who have a clear primary focus, Colbe has truly excelled in football, wrestling and baseball — highlighted by his 200th win in wrestling,” Cardinals activities director Josh Lee said. “Colbe has demonstrated an outstanding level of maturity and dedication in all aspects of his athletic career. He simply refuses to be outworked.”
Taylor Voigt
Hill-Murray • Alpine skiing
A junior, Voigt was the medalist in the Section 4 meet with a two-run time 1 minute, 5.73 seconds at Wild Mountain. “She really tries to go out and execute the basics when she is racing,” Pioneers coach Mark Lindemer said. “She knows that if she sticks to the plan the results will show up for her.” Voigt will be looking for her second individual state championship and the Pioneers' second as a team — both titles came in 2023 — Tuesday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. “Winning the section was one of her goals this season, but she can’t wait to finish the season strong with a good showing Tuesday,” Lindemer said. “Taylor is very driven and has a plan to compete at a high level in the future.”
CJ Armstrong
Richfield • basketball
Because he’s a prolific scorer, the other aspects Armstrong brings to the Spartans (14-4) tend to be overlooked. “CJ has a complete game,” Richfield coach Matthew Mullenbach said. “He is one of our best passers, and the additional value he brings on defense and on the boards is often overshadowed by his points per game.” Easy to see when the 6-4 senior guard averages 33.1 points per game. Armstrong had 42 points in an 82-71 upset of DeLaSalle. That was on the heels of a 45-point performance in a 112-89 victory at Fridley. He had a 53-point outing earlier this season.
NyahSymone Britt
Hopkins • gymnastics
A junior, Britt has been rapidly breaking all her personal bests this season. “Nyah is having a great junior season, excelling on every event,” Royals co-coach Emily Hogan said. Britt has season-best scores of 9.75 in the vault, 9.7 on the balance beam, 9.45 in the floor exercise, 9.205 on the uneven bars and an all-around mark of 37.50. “Her standout event is vault, which showcases what a powerful gymnast she is,” Hogan said. “My favorite event to watch her on is floor because she draws the audience in with her skills and incredible performance quality. Nyah makes gymnastics looks easy.”
Caden Burns
St. Paul Academy • Alpine skiing
Burns continued his excellent season by winning the Section 4 meet with a time of 1:04.47 seconds at Wild Mountain. The senior was dominant in the Independent Metro Athletic Conference, taking first place in every event. “Caden is a highly technical skier and a true student of the sport,” Spartans coach Nathan Goldman said. Burns has been a member of the Spartans squad since seventh grade, “He always has an insight about tactics or technique that he is willing to share with his teammates.”
Sarah Pulk
Badger/Greenbush-Middle River/Tri-County • wrestling
A sophomore, Pulk is one of the young trendsetters in the sport. The two-time state champion won the 155-pound division in the Section 7 and 8 meet. She has won back-to-back state titles at 152 and 155 pounds and is ranked No. 1 in the state at 155 pounds by the Guillotine. “She follows a very strict workout and nutrition plan, all of which she has researched and implemented herself,” Gators coach Isaac Novacek said. “She truly is a student of the sport and a coach’s dream. The trajectory of her growth in the sport is almost unparalleled.”
Nominate an athlete: Send an email with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.
