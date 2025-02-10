A junior, Voigt was the medalist in the Section 4 meet with a two-run time 1 minute, 5.73 seconds at Wild Mountain. “She really tries to go out and execute the basics when she is racing,” Pioneers coach Mark Lindemer said. “She knows that if she sticks to the plan the results will show up for her.” Voigt will be looking for her second individual state championship and the Pioneers' second as a team — both titles came in 2023 — Tuesday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. “Winning the section was one of her goals this season, but she can’t wait to finish the season strong with a good showing Tuesday,” Lindemer said. “Taylor is very driven and has a plan to compete at a high level in the future.”