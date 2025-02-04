Prep Athletes of the Week: Parents’ advice lifted Isidore Warain of Chanhassen/Chaska swimming
After moving from Quebec, Warain was ready to quit the sport. Enter Mom and Dad: “They kept telling me it was a new adventure.”
Chanhassen/Chaska • swimming
Warain missed his Canadian friends when his family moved to Chanhassen two years ago. He was distraught, contemplating giving up the sport despite Division I aspirations. His parents offered some advice.
“My parents didn’t want me to give up,” Warain said. “They were my motivation. They kept telling me it was a new adventure.”
One that continues to escalate. He owns the state’s fastest times in the 100-yard breaststroke (54.76 seconds) and 200 individual medley (1 minute, 51.16 seconds).
“My experience here has been really great,” Warain said. “Swimming is much more competitive in Minnesota.”
Chanhassen/Chaska coach Joe Mau said Warain’s work ethic separates him from other swimmers.
“I can honestly say that no swimmer I have ever coached in my 33 years works harder, is driven more to succeed and is more coachable than Isidore,” Mau said. “He is always asking what he can do better in practice and wants honest feedback.”
It hasn’t been easy for Warain. He was born in the Philippines, moving to Quebec when he was 11 and living there for four years.
“Moving has always been a huge adjustment for me,” Warain said. “It’s been a challenge that I’ve had to persevere through.”
Rylie Cother
Jackson County Central • basketball
The 5-10 lefthanded guard netted the fifth-most points in state history, turning in 61 in a 95-78 victory at Maple River. “It was apparent early that Rylie was going to go off,” Huskies coach Rafe York said. “She was getting to the hoop with more ease than usual and finishing cleanly. She set our school record with 53 points against St. James last year, and this felt the same. She wasn’t forcing anything, and she couldn’t be stopped.” Cother matched that 53-point output four days later in an 86-82 victory at Belle Plaine. Between those performances, she was in the hospital having her injured ankle X-rayed.
Oscar Anderson
Minnetonka • Alpine skiing
Anderson has proven to be a quick learner. “Most great ski racers start skiing gates between 5 and 8 years old as it takes many years to develop the skill, balance, coordination and timing necessary to race at a high level,” Skippers coach David Gartner said. “Oscar is the exception to this rule; he joined us four years ago as an eighth-grader with zero racing experience to become our top skier this season.” The junior recently won his second Lake Conference meet of the season with a time of 41.28 seconds at Buck Hill. He finished eighth in the state meet a year ago, helping the Skippers to a runner-up finish in the team competition.
Makayla Moran
Apple Valley • hockey
The senior forward has been a staple in the Eagles' program the past six years. An MSU Mankato recruit, she had five goals and two assists in a 7-1 triumph over Shakopee in a South Suburban Conference matchup. She leads the Eagles (15-9-1) with 38 goals and 24 assists for 62 points. Moran has 337 points, 195 goals and 142 assists in her career. “This is the fourth time in her six-year career she surpassed the 60-point mark,” Eagles coach Chris Sikich said. “She has been the leading scorer on the team all six years. She is a 200-foot player who is a threat to score every time she is on the ice.”
Micah Curtis
St. Louis Park • basketball
Curtis accomplished the unthinkable in a Jan. 27 game. The 6-9 senior forward scored 57 points without hitting a three-pointer in a 106-100 triumph over Chanhassen in a Metro West Conference game. “Micah was a force all game,” St. Louis Park coach Arsenio Richardson said. A North Dakota commit, Curtis also grabbed 20 rebounds. “Micah is a hybrid player and has the skill set of a guard with the mindset and size of a forward,” North Dakota coach Paul Sather said when he signed Curtis in November. “He will be a matchup nightmare for teams as his development continues.”
Chloe Angerman
Minneapolis Washburn • Nordic skiing
A senior, Angerman was the medalist in a Minneapolis City Conference meet with a time of 31 minutes, 5.5 seconds over a 5K course at Theodore Wirth Park. She is ranked sixth in the state for the Millers, No. 2 in skinnyski.com’s rankings. “Chloe is an incredible athlete,” Millers coach Beckie Alexander said. “She is a student of the sport. In addition to completing all the necessary hard workouts, she is constantly working to improve her technique and her race preparation.” Angerman finished eighth in the state meet a year ago at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Cooper Simpson
Shakopee • hockey
Simpson is enjoying a stellar senior season. The North Dakota recruit had five goals and two assists in a 7-3 triumph over Lakeville South. It was his second five-goal game of the season, the first coming in early December. “Cooper is a rare athlete with pro vision and sense for the game,” Shakopee coach Calvin Simon said. “He is calm, cool and collected at all times and in all situations.” He has 19 goals and 14 assists in the past 10 games for the Sabers (15-5-1). “His release on his shot is special, and his ability to handle the puck in traffic is next-level,” Simon said. “He is our engine.”
