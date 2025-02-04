Prep Athletes of the Week: Parents’ advice lifted Isidore Warain of Chanhassen/Chaska swimming

The 5-10 lefthanded guard netted the fifth-most points in state history, turning in 61 in a 95-78 victory at Maple River. “It was apparent early that Rylie was going to go off,” Huskies coach Rafe York said. “She was getting to the hoop with more ease than usual and finishing cleanly. She set our school record with 53 points against St. James last year, and this felt the same. She wasn’t forcing anything, and she couldn’t be stopped.” Cother matched that 53-point output four days later in an 86-82 victory at Belle Plaine. Between those performances, she was in the hospital having her injured ankle X-rayed.