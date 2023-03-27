Totino-Grace’s Taison Chatman drew a foul against DeLaSalle’s PJ Pounds in the state final.

TAISON CHATMAN

Totino-Grace • basketball

The Eagles are a different team with a healthy and focused Chatman.

Chatman had 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals as Totino-Grace successfully defended its Class 3A championship with a 50-46 victory over DeLaSalle on Saturday night at Target Center.

"It's a great accomplishment to go back to back," Chatman said. "It's really special."

The 6-4 guard, an Ohio State recruit, struggled at times through a tremulous season. He suffered a medial collateral ligament injury to his left knee last June and lost a close friend before the start of the season in November.

"I faced a lot of adversity," Chatman said. "It's been a tough season."

Chatman persevered in the state tournament. He had 16 points and five assists in the quarterfinals vs. St. Francis and 12 points and had nine assists in the semifinals vs. Alexandria.

"I will take any version of Taison," Eagles coach Nick Carroll said. "But healthy in mind, body and spirit is preferred."

JACKSON McANDREW

Wayzata • basketball

Nobody elevated his stock more than McAndrew in the state tournament. The 6-9 junior guard had 25 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots in the Trojans' 75-71 overtime victory over defending state champion Park Center in the Class 4A final, avenging last year's loss in the championship game. He scored 13 of the Trojans' final 14 points. McAndrew averaged 22.3 points and eight rebounds per game in the state tournament. He was 21-for-40 from the field and 15-for-16 from the free-throw line.