Prep Athletes of the Week: Lehla Gaulden of Minneapolis Southwest goes big on boards
Gaulden, averaging 17.2 rebounds a game, set the school record for rebounding in a career.
Minneapolis Southwest • basketball
The 5-11 senior has impressed her coach this season.
“Lehla’s ability to go get rebounds is simply incredible,” coach Dan Froehlich said. “She’s been over 20 rebounds in several games and had 32 in one game. She has great hands, strength and athleticism, but more than anything, rebounding is about desire and hard work. She is fun to watch.”
In the Lakers’ 62-28 victory over Minneapolis Roosevelt on Tuesday, Gaulden grabbed 22 rebounds, breaking the school career record of 732.
“She did it in essentially just two years of varsity play,” Froehlich said.
Gaulden is averaging 17.2 rebounds per game this season. Her 431 rebounds this season broke the program’s single-season record, which she set last season. Her average and total rebounds both rank second in the state.
She is second on the team in scoring, averaging 11.2 points per game.
Max Anderson
Cretin-Derham Hall • hockey
The junior forward, who has committed to Miami (Ohio), had three goals — his second hat trick of the season — and an assist by the first minute of the second period in the Raiders’ 7-2 victory over Apple Valley/Burnsville in the Class 2A, Section 3 quarterfinals Thursday. Anderson has 18 goals and 14 assists in 21 games this season.
Logan Bender
Chisago Lakes • wrestling
Bender, the defending Class 2A heavyweight champion, advanced to his fourth state meet by winning the Section 4 title Saturday. Bender, who is ranked No. 1 at heavyweight in Class 2A, is 31-0 this season.
Andersyn Changamire
Becker • basketball
The 5-11 eighth-grader scored a program-record 43 points in the Bulldogs’ 75-43 victory over Big Lake on Tuesday. Changamire, who is averaging a team-high 18.9 points per game, has scored 20 or more points nine times.
Addison Hoof
Lester Prairie • basketball
The senior point guard became the 27th girls player in state history to surpass 3,000 career points. Hoof, who is averaging 34 points per game, became the program’s career scoring leader earlier this season by passing the record of 2,715 points set by Kay Konerza in 1982.
Adam Lybeck
Minneapolis • hockey
The senior goaltender helped Minneapolis advance to the Class 1A, Section 2 championship with two victories. In a 4-0 quarterfinal victory over Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, he had 14 saves in his third shutout of the season. Minneapolis defeated Providence Academy 7-2 in the semifinals.
Riccardo Marzetti
St. Croix Lutheran • basketball
The 6-5 senior scored a school-record 41 points in the Crusaders’ 96-51 victory over St. Croix Prep on Feb. 17. Marzetti surpassed the school record of 39 set in 2007. Marzetti is averaging 21.6 points per game for the Crusaders (21-3), who have won 16 consecutive games.
Nominate an athlete: Send an email with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.