Prep Athletes of the Week: Isabel Oferosky plays big role for East Ridge soccer

The senior scored two goals in the Spartans’ 5-0 victory over Mankato East in the Class 2A quarterfinals on Thursday. Doise’s first goal was the first of three for the No. 5-ranked Spartans in a nine-minute span in the first half. His second goal extended the Spartans’ lead to 4-0. Assistant coach Nate Kurtzweg said Doise’s “performance in the state quarterfinal showcased his ability to have a massive impact on the game and how special he is while on the ball.”