Prep Athletes of the Week: Isabel Oferosky plays big role for East Ridge soccer
Also, Mylo Doise’s scoring touch lifts Orono to send Spartans to state soccer final four.
East Ridge • soccer
The senior goalkeeper gives her teammates a sense of security.
“She makes the defense feel very comfortable knowing that she is there and will save the strike,” East Ridge coach Latcho Kostadinov said. “She is a leader on the back line. She has played a huge role for the success of East Ridge soccer.”
Oferosky has appeared in all 18 games for the Raptors, allowing only eight goals this season while recording 12 shutouts. She has a .913 save percentage and a 0.45 goals-against average in 1,415 minutes in goal.
Oferosky allowed more than one goal only twice this season — both times to White Bear Lake. White Bear Lake defeated the Raptors 2-0 on Sept. 17. East Ridge, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, are 9-0-1 since that loss, including a 3-2 victory over White Bear Lake in the Section 4 championship match.
Last Tuesday, Oferosky and the Raptors, playing in the state tournament for the first time since 2017, defeated Maple Grove 1-0 in the Class 3A quarterfinals.
Mylo Doise
Orono • soccer
The senior scored two goals in the Spartans’ 5-0 victory over Mankato East in the Class 2A quarterfinals on Thursday. Doise’s first goal was the first of three for the No. 5-ranked Spartans in a nine-minute span in the first half. His second goal extended the Spartans’ lead to 4-0. Assistant coach Nate Kurtzweg said Doise’s “performance in the state quarterfinal showcased his ability to have a massive impact on the game and how special he is while on the ball.”
Sean Fries
Minnetonka • cross-country
The junior, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A, won the Section 2 meet last week with a time of 15 minutes, 43 seconds in the 5K race at Gale Woods Farm to lead the Skippers to the section title. Last season, he finished seventh at the Class 3A meet as the Skippers finished second.
Claire Loftus
Rochester Mayo • tennis
The senior earned her second consecutive Class 2A singles championship and helped the Spartans win their second consecutive Class 2A team title. Loftus, unbeaten over the past two seasons, went 28-0 this season and 54-0 over the past two. Two years ago, she teamed with her sister Aoife to win the Class 2A doubles title.
Elijah Rumph
Eden Prairie • football
The senior rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries in the Eagles’ 42-15 victory over Woodbury in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. His third TD was a 75-yard run. He has rushed for 1,067 yards with 13 TDs this season, with an average of 8.1 yards per carry.
Addie Thomes
Redwood Valley • cross-country
The junior, ranked No. 4 in Class 1A, won the Section 3 individual title on Thursday in a time of 19:06.22. Two weeks ago, she won the small-schools division of the Big South Conference meet with a personal-best time of 18:50.9.
Fatemeh Vang
Blake • tennis
Last week, the sophomore helped the Bears win their second consecutive Class 1A team title. Individually, she finished as runner-up in the Class 1A singles. Last year, she teamed with her sister, Nana, to win the Class 1A doubles title.
