Prep Athletes of the Week: Edina’s Mason West leads Hornets into boys hockey state tournament
West has contributed 44 points to the Hornets attack this season, including 23 goals.
Edina • boys hockey
The 6-6 junior made steady contributions as the Hornets repeated as the Class 2A, Section 6 champion.
West had two points in each of the Hornets’ three section tournament victories, including two third-period goals in the Hornets’ 4-1 victory over Wayzata for the section title last Wednesday at Ridder Arena. His first goal broke a 1-1 tie while his second, an empty-netter with just over two minutes remaining, clinched Edina’s return to state.
West has 44 points (23 goals, 21 assists) in 28 games entering this week’s state tournament. Last season as a sophomore, he scored 15 goals along with 23 assists as the Hornets captured the Class 2A championship.
West, also a standout quarterback for the Hornets, was recently ranked No. 50 in the NHL Central Scouting’s Mid-Term Rankings.
Braden Hegenbarth
Eagan • boys swimming
The senior won the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle events and anchored the winning 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relays to help the Wildcats win the Class 2A, Section 3 title on Friday. Hegenbarth finished sixth in the 50 freestyle and ninth in the 100 freestyle at last year’s Class 2A meet.
Cail Jahnke
St. Michael-Albertville • girls basketball
The 6-2 junior guard helped the Knights advance to the Class 4A, Section 8 championship game. She scored 14 points in a 65-41 quarterfinal victory over Bemidji and scored a game-high 20 points in a 74-42 victory over Sartell. This season she is averaging 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.9 steals per game.
Reymie Keenan
Minneapolis Edison • girls wrestling
The junior won the 235-pound title in the individual girls wrestling state tournament on Saturday.
She won her quarterfinal match 1-0 before recording pins in the semifinals (44 seconds) and finals (3:54) to become the second girls wrestler from Edison to win a state title. She finished the season with a 26-2 record.
Brayden Olsen
Lakeville South • boys hockey
The senior forward scored two goals to lead the Cougars to a 5-1 victory over rival Lakeville North for the Class 2A, Section 1 championship. It was his fourth two-goal game of the season. Olsen has 12 goals and 15 assists in 27 games.
Sam Rupnow
Liberty Classical • boys basketball
The junior guard scored 54 points in two games — 30 points and 24 points — during the Lions' final two games of the regular season, both of them victories. Rupnow is averaging 27 points per game for the 23-3 Lions, who earned the No. 1 seed in the Class 1A, Section 4 tournament.
Trenton Woodall Jones
Fridley • boys basketball
The senior guard is averaging 25.1 points per game for the Tigers. Last week, he scored 20 points in a 70-68 victory over Cooper and 26 points in a 89-66 victory over Princeton. The Tigers are on a six-game win streak.
Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with supporting information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.
