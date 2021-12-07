Danielle Burgen of Chisago Lakes fired a shot on goal against Minneapolis earlier this season.

DANIELLE BURGEN

Chisago Lakes • hockey

Burgen continues to make program history.

The senior forward scored her 100th career goal while netting a hat trick, including the game-winner in overtime, as Chisago Lakes edged Minneapolis 4-3 on Thursday. Earlier this season, she became the fourth player in school history to register 200 career points.

"I am always looking for new ideas to expand my game," Burgen said. "There is always room to get better."

Burgen scored nine goals and had two assists in a pair of victories last week. She has 14 goals and six assists this season for a squad that has scored 31 goals.

"Hockey is a team sport, and everything done is a team accomplishment," Burgen said.

Burgen would like nothing better than to finish her career with another appearance in the Class 1A state tournament. The Wildcats won their first state quarterfinal game a year ago but lost in the semifinals.

"Playing in the Xcel Energy Center is something you cherish for a lifetime," Burgen said.

BEN DARDIS

Mahtomedi • hockey

The senior goaltender has a .970 save percentage in Mahtomedi's first four games, most recently stopping 40 shots in a 5-0 victory over East Grand Forks, his 17th career shutout. "Ben has been very sharp in the first few games of the season," Zephyrs coach Jeff Poeschl said. "Ben loves to compete."

AUTUMN SCHMIDT

Lakeville South • gymnastics

The sophomore opened her season on a strong note, winning the all-around competition at the Prior Lake Invitational with a mark of 35.75. She took first place on the balance beam with a score of 9.3 and won the uneven parallel bars with a mark of 9.1.

MAX SHIKENJANSKI

Stillwater • basketball

Shikenjanski's junior season couldn't have gotten off to a much better start. The 6-3 guard scored 45 points as the Ponies edged Blaine 75-72. "He is a gamer. No moment is too big for this young man," Stillwater coach Brady Hannigan said.

HANNAH FRITZ

Cretin-Derham Hall • hockey

The Raiders have been playing well, and so has their senior goaltender. Fritz went 3-0 last week, giving up only two goals while stopping 78 of 80 shots. "Hannah is very calm and confident in the net," Raiders coach Tony Scheid said. "She tracks the puck extremely well."

CASEY LARSON

Red Wing • hockey

Larson, a senior forward, scored the Wingers' first four goals and finished with five — the same number he had all of last season — in a 6-2 victory over Simley. He has seven goals and four assists in his past two games.

NIA HOLLOWAY

Eden Prairie • basketball

The senior forward displayed plenty of energy in playing four games over a five-day stretch for Eden Prairie. Holloway averaged 20.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 2.5 assists in four victories for the Class 4A, fifth-ranked Eagles.

