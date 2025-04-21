Kiah Blalark
Lakeville North • track
Blalark is on the fast track to success.
“Kiah’s work ethic, leadership and dedication continuously impresses,” Panthers coach Matt Sullivan said. “She models excellence every day.”
The sophomore sprinter ran personal-best times of 12.22 and 25.09 seconds in the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Prior Lake Invitational. They are the second- and third-fastest times in the state this season.
“I was surprised with my times,” Blalark said. “I was so excited. I couldn’t believe it.”
Her coach could.
“I have been a multisport coach for over 20 years in three separate sports and have seen lots of kids that work hard,” Sullivan said. “What separates this young woman from others is not how hard she works, but that her motivation is entirely intrinsic.
“A lot of kids will work hard if they are continuously pushed to do so. Kiah works hard because she wants to excel at everything she does. She strives to maximize her potential and uses no limitation as an excuse. Quite frankly, she is the personification of what coaches preach.”