Prep Athletes of the Week: Kiah Blalark of Lakeville North finds sprinter speed at its source — within her

Sophomore Kiah Blalark has top-three times in the state in the 100 and 200, and her coach says her self-motivation is the reason.

By Ron Haggstrom

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 21, 2025 at 8:00PM
The Prep Athletes of the Week are Kiah Blalark of Lakeville North (center) and (left column from top) Brandon Cooper of Annandale, Keira Limpert of East Ridge, Luke Ehlers of Marshall, (right column from top) Sydney Klar of Stewartville, Eli Busse of Edina and Emily Spencer of Bloomington Kennedy. (Provided photos)

Kiah Blalark

Lakeville North • track

Blalark is on the fast track to success.

“Kiah’s work ethic, leadership and dedication continuously impresses,” Panthers coach Matt Sullivan said. “She models excellence every day.”

The sophomore sprinter ran personal-best times of 12.22 and 25.09 seconds in the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the Prior Lake Invitational. They are the second- and third-fastest times in the state this season.

“I was surprised with my times,” Blalark said. “I was so excited. I couldn’t believe it.”

Her coach could.

“I have been a multisport coach for over 20 years in three separate sports and have seen lots of kids that work hard,” Sullivan said. “What separates this young woman from others is not how hard she works, but that her motivation is entirely intrinsic.

“A lot of kids will work hard if they are continuously pushed to do so. Kiah works hard because she wants to excel at everything she does. She strives to maximize her potential and uses no limitation as an excuse. Quite frankly, she is the personification of what coaches preach.”

Blalark qualified for the Class 3A meet in the 200 last season, finishing seventh with a time of 25.50. She also ran a leg on the Panthers’ state championship 4x100 relay team, clocking in with a school-record time of 48.24. She also runs a leg on the school’s 4x400 relay.

“It was a good learning experience last year,” Blalark said. “I’m where I want to be right now. I have goals I want to reach.”

Sullivan believes those will be attained.

“Kiah’s dedication reaches beyond individual goals,” Sullivan said. “Without question she is dedicated to delivering her best as an individual. However, this dedication to excel is rooted in her school, community and its people. Kiah isn’t dedicated only to her team and teammates; she is dedicated to making our community a better place.”

Brandon Cooper

Annandale • baseball

The Cardinals senior center fielder is making up for lost time. Cooper is hitting .714 (10-for-14) through the first four games, including a season-opening 4-for-4 performance. “Brandon has been red-hot to start the season,” Annandale coach Dennis Wittrock said. “It feels like every time the batting order comes back around, Brandon is on base.” Cooper had a solid sophomore season but missed his junior year because of an MCL injury suffered during football season. “Brandon’s leadership in the dugout is another key component of what he brings to the team,” Wittrock said. “It’s great to have him back in the lineup, and controlling center field.”

Keira Limpert

East Ridge • lacrosse

The senior midfielder has helped the Raptors get off to a 3-0 start. She has scored 11 goals and dished out nine assists for 20 points. Limpert had 11 points (six goals and five assists) in a Suburban East Conference victory over Mounds View. She is the program’s career leading scorer with 204 points (128 goals and 76 assists). “Keira isn’t a selfish player and very team-focused,” said Rich Limpert, Raptors coach and Keira’s father. “She enjoys working on creativity with her teammates.” She will join her older sister, Annika, at Palm Beach (Fla.) Atlantic University as a member of the Sailfish squad in college.

Luke Ehlers

Marshall • golf

A senior, Ehlers shot a 3-under-par 69 to win the 15-school Marshall Invitational. He finished tied for 11th in the state tournament a year ago, helping Marshall to a fifth-place finish in the team event. “Luke had an impressive round,” said Kari Ehlers, Marshall coach and Luke’s mother. “He hit 13 greens in regulation, which helped him earn seven birdies on the day. The 20-30 mph wind was definitely a factor and there were times he really had to grind to make some up-and-downs for par. It was fun to see him compete well at the beginning of the season.”

Sydney Klar

Stewartville • softball

Klar is quietly establishing herself as one of the state’s best in the circle. The Tigers junior righthanded pitcher with a 64-mph fastball can be unhittable. Klar struck out 20 while throwing a one-hit shutout against Pine Island, struck out 18 in a 1-0 loss to Kasson-Mantorville in eight innings and opened the season with a 15-strikeout performance in a victory over Austin. She has 75 strikeouts in 33⅔ innings. Klar is also hitting .400 with eight RBI. “Sydney is an exceptional talent,” Stewartville coach Krystal Peterson said. “She is extremely competitive and brings that fire to the mound every time out. Any time she steps in the circle, she gives our team an opportunity to win.”

Eli Busse

Edina • lacrosse

The senior attacker had back-to-back five-goal games, igniting the No. 4-ranked Hornets’ offensive attack. He also had seven assists in the two wins. “I’ve had the pleasure of coaching Eli, or ‘Big Eli’ as my 5-year-old son calls him, for five years, and the one thing that stands out the most is what he does when no one is looking,” Edina coach Andy Lee said. “I remember him in eighth grade waiting to be picked up and seeing him on the wall throwing and catching the ball in a variety of ways. As a sophomore, he showed up to tryouts 30 minutes early to get 1:1 reps with our all-state defensemen to make himself better. You know something magical is about to happen every time he touches the ball.”

Emily Spencer

Bloomington Kennedy • softball

The Eagles are off to a 5-0 start thanks to a potent offense that is averaging 12 runs per game, led by senior catcher/third baseman Spencer. Spencer is hitting .786 (11-for-14) with four home runs and two doubles. The school’s Athena Award winner has scored 11 runs and driven in 13. “We are always able to count on Emily to produce hits and runs for us on offense,” Eagles coach Alex O’Connor said. “She is a true leader on the field. Her presence on the field is that of confidence and respect for the game, her teammates and her opponents. Emily is a fierce competitor and will do anything she is able to for her teammates.”

