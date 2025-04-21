The senior attacker had back-to-back five-goal games, igniting the No. 4-ranked Hornets’ offensive attack. He also had seven assists in the two wins. “I’ve had the pleasure of coaching Eli, or ‘Big Eli’ as my 5-year-old son calls him, for five years, and the one thing that stands out the most is what he does when no one is looking,” Edina coach Andy Lee said. “I remember him in eighth grade waiting to be picked up and seeing him on the wall throwing and catching the ball in a variety of ways. As a sophomore, he showed up to tryouts 30 minutes early to get 1:1 reps with our all-state defensemen to make himself better. You know something magical is about to happen every time he touches the ball.”