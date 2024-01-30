With one team scoring after just 18 seconds and another after 21 seconds, the Premier League made an explosive return Tuesday following the competition's short winter break.

Arsenal left it much later for its goals in a win that kept the pressure on Liverpool at the top.

Just when it looked like being another frustrating match for Arsenal's often-profligate attack, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka scored in the second half to help the team beat Nottingham Forest 2-1, jump into second place and trim the gap to first-place Liverpool to two points.

Arsenal might be able to maintain a title push heading into the final months of the campaign, but can Aston Villa?

Unai Emery's team has been the big surprise this season but a 3-1 loss at home to Newcastle slowed its bid for a finish in the Champions League places, with Villa staying in fourth place.

There were five games in total and 16 goals scored, three of them coming for Luton striker Elijah Adebayo in a 4-0 thrashing of Brighton that lifted his team out of the relegation zone.

Adebayo's first came after just 18 seconds and it was barely the quickest of the night, with Ben Brereton Diaz scoring after 21 seconds for Sheffield United in its 3-2 loss at Crystal Palace.

Fulham and Everton drew 0-0 in the other match on the opening night of the league's midweek round.

