Wires

Premier League club Tottenham hires Thomas Frank as coach

Premier League club Tottenham hires Thomas Frank as coach.

The Associated Press
June 12, 2025 at 7:26PM

LONDON — Premier League club Tottenham hires Thomas Frank as coach.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Authorities are searching for a 57-year-old man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota lawmakers, AP sources say

Authorities are searching for a 57-year-old man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota lawmakers, AP sources say.

Wires

Nicaragua's former President Violeta Chamorro dies at 95, family says

Wires

"No Kings" protests in Minnesota canceled as authorities search for suspect who shot 2 state lawmakers