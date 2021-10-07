LONDON — Premier League club Newcastle sold to Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF.
More from Star Tribune
Business 'Target practice' leaves 2 Minnesota men with $1.1M bill for causing 3,900-gallon pipeline leak
More from Star Tribune
Business 'Target practice' leaves 2 Minnesota men with $1.1M bill for causing 3,900-gallon pipeline leak
More from Star Tribune
Business 'Target practice' leaves 2 Minnesota men with $1.1M bill for causing 3,900-gallon pipeline leak
Local Attorney for man cleared of returning fire at Mpls. police during riots releases evidence, body camera footage
More from Star Tribune
Business 'Target practice' leaves 2 Minnesota men with $1.1M bill for causing 3,900-gallon pipeline leak
Local Attorney for man cleared of returning fire at Mpls. police during riots releases evidence, body camera footage
More from Star Tribune
Business 'Target practice' leaves 2 Minnesota men with $1.1M bill for causing 3,900-gallon pipeline leak
Local Attorney for man cleared of returning fire at Mpls. police during riots releases evidence, body camera footage
More from Star Tribune
Business 'Target practice' leaves 2 Minnesota men with $1.1M bill for causing 3,900-gallon pipeline leak
Local Attorney for man cleared of returning fire at Mpls. police during riots releases evidence, body camera footage
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune