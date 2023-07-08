The Premier Lacrosse League, a professional league that debuted in 2019, is holding games at the Vikings' TCO Stadium in Eagan on Saturday and Sunday.
The eight-team league — which currently plays on a tour of 12 cities — said it will assign teams to home cities next year, and that Minneapolis is a candidate to receive a team.
The games are at 5 p.m. (Waterdogs vs. Chrome) and 7:30 p.m. (Cannons vs. Atlas) Saturday and 1 p.m. (Redwoods vs. Chaos) and 3:30 p.m. (Whipsnakes vs. Archers) Sunday.
Sunday's first game will be televised on ESPN2. All four games will be streamed on ESPN Plus.
