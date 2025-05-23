Nation

Pregnant news anchor stays on air during labor. ‘If I disappear, that's what's going on,' she says

Local news co-anchor Olivia Jaquith went ahead with a three-hour morning newscast even after her labor contractions began and her water broke, keeping viewers updated about the coming birth of her first baby.

The Associated Press
May 23, 2025 at 5:50PM

ALBANY, N.Y. — Local news co-anchor Olivia Jaquith went ahead with a three-hour morning newscast even after her labor contractions began and her water broke, keeping viewers updated about the coming birth of her first baby.

''We do have some breaking news this morning -- literally,'' co-anchor Julia Dunn said at the top of the CBS6 Albany broadcast Wednesday morning. ''Olivia's water has broke, and she is anchoring the news now in active labor.''

''Early labor, early labor,'' replied Jaquith, who was two days past her due date.

Jaquith stayed on air as Dunn kept recording on Facebook Live.

''I'm happy to be here, and I'll stay on the desk for as long as I possibly can,'' Jaquith said. ''But if I disappear, that's what's going on.''

Jaquith had the option of going home, but she told the Times-Union that she decided to pass the time at her job rather than "nervously waiting around at the hospital.''

''Having the entire morning team alongside me cracking jokes helped me get through contractions much easier,'' she said in a text to the newspaper.

The birth of her baby boy, Quincy, was announced Thursday.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Suspect in shooting of Israeli Embassy staffers railed against Gaza war in online posts

In the years before he was accused of killing two Israeli Embassy employees, the suspect in the fatal shootings was an active participant in Chicago's left-wing protest scene, speaking out against police violence and a proposed Amazon headquarters. Then the war in Gaza ignited his fury into violence.

Business

Louisiana stifles community air monitoring with threat of million-dollar fines, federal lawsuit says

Nation

Pregnant news anchor stays on air during labor. ‘If I disappear, that's what's going on,' she says