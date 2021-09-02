Good evening from Huntington Bank Stadium, where the Gophers take on No. 4 Ohio State in the season opener (7 p.m., FOX) in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 50,000. College football is back in front of fans, and the Gophers are diving into the deep end right off the bat against last year's College Football Playoff runner-up.

Minnesota will try for its first win over the Buckeyes since 2000 and its first win at home since 1981, when the Gophers were playing in old Memorial Stadium. Ohio State leads the series 45-7 and has won 39 of the past 41, so the Gophers face a mammoth challenge against one of college football's blue bloods. The Buckeyes enter the game at 14-point favorites.

The biggest story line for the Gophers is the availability of Chris Autman-Bell, their best wide receiver. Autman-Bell has been out since suffering a lower right leg injury Aug. 12, and coach P.J. Fleck said this week on his radio show that the wideout was progressing toward being a game-time decision.

Autman-Bell warmed up but was on the sideline in sweat pants as the game began. In addition, wideout Clay Geary was on the field but not warming up with the receiver group.

If Autman-Bell can't play, sophomores Daniel Jackson and Michael Brown-Stephens, transfer Dylan Wright and freshman Brady Boyd would be among those in line to contribute at the position.

Ohio State will be without two starters – center Harry Miller and cornerback Cameron Brown – because of undisclosed reasons. In addition, defensive tackle Jerron Cage, who usually rotates in, was unavailable. Redshirt freshmen Luke Wypler and Ryan Watts were expected to start in place of Miller and Brown, respectively.

Some odds and ends on the opener:

* The Gophers entered Thursday's game with a 96-35-6 record all-time in season openers, including a 100-30-7 in home openers. They were 8-4 in home openers since Huntington Bank Stadium opened in 2009.

* Ohio State entered the game having won 21 consecutive season openers. Their last opening loss was 23-21 to Miami (Fla.) in the 1999 Kickoff Classic in East Rutherford, N.J.