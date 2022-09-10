Good morning from Huntington Bank Stadium, where the Gophers – dressed in black jerseys and pants and white helmets — will try to run their record to 2-0 against another huge underdog, Western Illinois, at 11 a.m. (BTN, 100.3-FM). Coach P.J. Fleck's squad opened the season Sept. 1 with a 38-0 drubbing of New Mexico State, and the Gophers are 37½-point favorites against the Fighting Leathernecks, a Football Championship Subdivision team.

Here's what I'm hoping to see today:

1. Continued development of the passing game

Tanner Morgan had a solid debut, completing 13 of 19 passes for 174 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Also showed poise in the pocket and the ability to sprint away from trouble. The Gophers didn't take many downfield shots, so it'll be interesting to see if offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca opens things up.

2. Wide receivers stepping up

Mike Brown-Stephens (three catches, 52 yards) and Chris Autman-Bell (3-28) were Morgan's top targets in the opener, and the Gophers would like to see the athletic Dylan Wright produce more than the one reception for 7 yards he had last week. In an interesting twist, tight ends had five of Minnesota's 16 receptions.

3. Another strong running game

Behind 132 yards from Mohamed Ibrahim and 89 from Trey Potts, the Gophers rushed for 297 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per carry against New Mexico State. Western Illinois gave up 260 rushing yards against Tennessee Martin in its opener, so the Gophers should be able to pile up the yards on the ground.

4. More production from the pass rush

Granted, New Mexico State had the ball for only 33 plays in the opener and attempted only 12 passes, so there weren't many chances for the Gophers to pin their ears back. Thomas Rush and Danny Striggow each had a sack for Minnesota. Western Illinois likely will try to pass more than New Mexico State, so the line should have a chance to prove it's developing.

5. How 'bout a punt return?

Fleck's mantra concerning punt returns is, "First and foremost, do no harm,'' and the Gophers used that strategy with five fair catches by redshirt freshman Quintin Redding and no returns on six New Mexico State punts. Redding returned a kickoff 22 yards last week, so maybe he'll get a chance to return a punt.

Check back later for pregame updates.