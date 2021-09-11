Good morning on a beautiful late-summer from Huntington Bank Stadium, where the Gophers face Miami (Ohio) at 11 a.m. (ESPNU) in their first nonconference game of the season. Coming off a 45-31 loss to No. 4 Ohio State in the opener, the Gophers will try to extend their non-league winning streak to 20 games against a RedHawks team that opened the season with a 49-14 loss at No. 9 Cincinnati.

The story of the week has been the loss of Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim to a season-ending injury to his lower left leg suffered late in the third quarter against Ohio State. Ibrahim underwent surgery Tuesday to repair what is believed to be a torn Achilles' tendon. With their top offensive weapon and a 2020 third-team All-America selection unavailable, the Gophers will turn to a committee approach, with Trey Potts, Cam Wiley and Bryce Williams expected to get the bulk of the carries. Freshmen Ky Thomas and Mar'Kiese "Bucky'' Irving also could be in the mix.

The Gophers also could have their top pass-catcher returning. Wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, out since Aug. 12 because of a lower leg injury, was on the field in the team's shorts-and-T-shirts warmup period, and he looked much better moving around than he did in warmups before the Ohio State game, in which he did not play. Autman-Bell's return – we'll know for sure at game time if he's playing — could provide a big boost to the offense, which saw Texas A&M wide receiver transfer Dylan Wright and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford have productive nights against the Buckeyes.

On defense, safety Jordan Howden, who suffered a thigh injury in the second quarter against Ohio State, is expected to play today and was involved in initial warmups. His return would help a defense that had trouble stopping Ohio State's big plays last week.

Another area to watch today: the Gophers special teams, which performed well against Ohio State. Matthew Trickett kicked a 46-yard field goal, Mark Crawford twice pinned the Buckeyes inside their 10-yard line with his punts, and Dragan Kesich had five touchbacks among his six kickoffs. In addition, Ohio State had only 20 yards on returns.

For Miami, starting quarterback Brett Gabbert, who missed last week's game against Cincinnati, took part in pregame warmups with a brace on left knee. He is expected to play. Backup AJ Mayer started against the Bearcats and went 9-for-28 for 109 yards.