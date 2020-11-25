The Gophers' frontcourt added some experience to the lineup for the season opener Wednesday night with redshirt senior Eric Curry getting his first start since the 2018-19 season.

Curry, a 6-foot-9 Memphis native, recovered from his third surgery and second major knee injury in his career when he missed last season following a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Richard Pitino's starting lineup for Wednesday against Wisconsin-Green Bay had Curry and 7-foot Drake transfer Liam Robbins in the frontcourt, along with Marcus Carr, Gabe Kalscheur and Both Gach in the backcourt.

Gach and Robbins were both transfers who received waviers approved by the NCAA to play immediately this season. Carr and Kalscheur are returning starters from last season when the Gophers finished 15-16.

Freshman guard David Mutaf and sophmore guard Tre' Williams both were in street clothes and out for Wednesday's opener for undisclosed reasons.

Mutaf, a 6-foot-5 Turkey native, was part of the 2019 recruiting class that included four-star prospect Jamal Mashburn Jr. and 6-10 Chicago native Martice Mitchell, who were making their Gophers' debut Wednesday.