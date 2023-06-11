A shooting at a business before dawn Sunday in Brooklyn Park left one person dead, officials said.

The gunfire occurred shortly after 4 a.m. just off N. 85th Avenue and west of Hwy. 252 in the 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive, police said.

The victim was shot several times and died later Sunday at a nearby hospital, according to a police statement, which added that another person "was shot at but did not sustain any injuries."

The suspects fled the scene prior to officers arriving, and no arrests have been announced, police added.

Police did not disclose which business was the scene of the shooting, but a clerk at a 24-hour Holiday gas station in that block told the Star Tribune that officers were there late Sunday morning speaking with a manager.