A break-in at a northeast Minneapolis elementary school forced educators to call off classes Friday.

"We are so sorry to have to share with you that school at Sheridan will be closed today," the Minneapolis School District said in a tweet shortly after 7 a.m. "A break-in ... impacted several classrooms."

Staff arrived early Friday and saw the damage to the arts and Spanish immersion school near the intersection of NE. Broadway and University Avenue, the district said. The school serves students from prekindergarten through fifth grade.

A security alarm about 5:05 a.m. alerted law enforcement, and a suspect was spotted on a surveillance camera image inside the school, said police spokesman Garrett Parten.

The suspect, a 25-year-old man, was arrested outside the building and jailed pending charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

District and police officials have yet to offer specifics about the impact on the classrooms that were affected.

