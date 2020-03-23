NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators have signed goaltender Connor Ingram to a three-year contract.
Predators general manager David Poile announced the deal Monday.
The 22-year-old Ingram posted a 21-5-5 record for the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals in the 2019-20 season. He ranked third among AHL goaltenders in save percentage and goals-against average and he tied for third in wins.
The contract is worth $700,000 at the NHL level in 2020-21 and $750,000 each of the following two seasons.
Ingram was a third-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2016 NHL draft. He played for Canada in the 2017 World Junior Championship.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
We've got mail: Our writers answer your burning sports questions
We put out a request for your questions about Minnesota's pro sports teams and the Gophers, and our writers went to work. Here's the first batch of their answers. Click to find what's going on with your favorite teams.
Gophers
With Oturu leaving, confident Pitino shares challenges ahead for U
Gophers men's basketball coach Richard Pitino spoke confidently about the direction of the program, one day after Daniel Oturu's decision to declare for the NBA Draft.
Twins
Souhan: While waiting for baseball, Bremer's book a fine way to pass time
Broadcaster Dick Bremer should be preparing to announce the Twins' opener in Oakland on Thursday. Instead, he'll be at home in the northern suburbs, trying to distract himself from our new reality.
Sports
The Latest: Medical workers to be given free soccer tickets
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world: ___ Premier League teams Brighton and Bournemouth have become the first…
Coronavirus
Sports bars reimagine role with no live events: 'We completely rely on it'
The spread of the COVID-19 virus has put sports bars and restaurants in the Twin Cities in a difficult situation. "At least 75 percent of our income is based on events," said one local operator.