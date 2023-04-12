Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Minnesota Wild (46-25-10, third in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (41-31-8, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host the Minnesota Wild after the Predators knocked off the Calgary Flames 3-2 in a shootout.

Nashville has an 8-12-4 record in Central Division games and a 41-31-8 record overall. The Predators have a 28-7-3 record in games they score at least three goals.

Minnesota is 46-25-10 overall and 16-8-1 against the Central Division. The Wild have allowed 215 goals while scoring 236 for a +21 scoring differential.

Thursday's game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Predators won the previous matchup 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Duchene has 22 goals and 34 assists for the Predators. Cody Glass has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Matthew Boldy has scored 31 goals with 32 assists for the Wild. Frederick Gaudreau has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.1 goals, three assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Wild: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Filip Forsberg: out (upper-body), Matt Duchene: out (hand), Roman Josi: day to day (upper body), Alexandre Carrier: out (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon: day to day (upper body), Ryan Johansen: out (leg).

Wild: Mason Shaw: out for season (knee), Joel Eriksson Ek: out (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.