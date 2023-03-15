NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kiefer Sherwood had a goal and added an assist, Juuse Saros made 28 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Tommy Novak also scored to help Nashville win its third straight. The Predators were coming off a 4-1-1 trip.

Nashville trails Winnipeg by four points in the rush for the Western Conference's second wild-card berth, with Nashville having played three fewer games.

Alex Chiasson scored and Ville Husso made 14 saves for Detroit. The Red Wings have lost two of three.

Sherwood opened the scoring at with 9:02 left in the second period. Colton Sissons won a battle in the left corner and sent to the puck to Philip Tomasino, who then drove toward the Detroit net. Just outside the crease, he slipped a nifty backhand pass through the legs of Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider to Sherwood skating through the slot, where he snapped a quick shot past Husso. Sherwood has scored in consecutive games.

Novak doubled Nashville's lead at 2:22 of the third when he deflected Cal Foote's shot from the right point by Husso. Novak has goals in three straight games, netting four over that span. Chiasson spoiled Saros' shutout bid with 2:44 remaining with Husso pulled for an extra attacker and the Red Wings on a power play. UP NEXT Red Wings: Host Colorado on Saturday.

Predators: Host Chicago on Thursday night. ___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports