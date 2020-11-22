Snow Totals From Saturday Night/Early Sunday

Some areas of the state woke up to a few inches of snow Sunday morning. The highest total was in Pequot Lakes which picked up 3" of snow.

Tuesday Rain And Snow

We're watching that system which will impact the region later Monday Night into Tuesday. There are still model differences, with the American GFS (shown above) having the changeover to rain occurring sooner than the European model. However, both do show it starting off as snow across the region before that changeover. There's even the chance we could see a little freezing rain.

Here's an early look at potential snow totals across the region Monday Night into Tuesday. A general 1-3" can be expected across southern and eastern Minnesota.

Thanksgiving Looks Calm

The good news is that Thanksgiving looks calm across the region! Here's a look at the hour-by-hour forecast for the Twin Cities. I think midday/afternoon temperatures are a touch cool, as I'm calling for highs reaching the low 40s in the Twin Cities. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds.

I expect much of the same across the state as well on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds in place. Highs will range from the 30s up north (only near freezing in the northwestern corner of the state) to the low 40s in southern Minnesota.

Looking region-wide, most areas will see calm weather. The best chance of rain will be out toward Cleveland. Highs will range from the 30s from North Dakota to northern Minnesota and the U.P. of Michigan to near 60F in some southern areas.

Pre-Thanksgiving Rain And Snow Expected Tuesday

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

We have found ourselves squarely in the holiday season. Already numerous sales have started at the stores, and I am listening to Christmas music. Whatever it takes to bring some cheer to this year of 2020 that could have its own chapter in the history books, right? But first, we must eat that turkey on Thanksgiving Day!

On that note, here's some fun Thanksgiving weather facts for your video call with family later this week. The warmest at MSP was back in 1914 and 1922 with a high of 62F. The coldest high was back in 1872 when we didn't even make it above zero (-1F). Meanwhile, about one in five Thanksgivings have measurable snow fall.

The good news is that the weather looks calm this Thanksgiving in the Twin Cities. However, we first have to get through a system Tuesday that'll bring a round of rain and snow showers to the region. Models are still having a tough time with when snow will change to rain in the Twin Cities, so stay tuned.

That Tuesday system could be the last chance at precipitation this month in the Twin Cities.

D.J.'s Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Sunny. Late night snow. Wake up 24. High 36. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind ESE 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain and snow showers. Wake up 30. High 38. Chance of precipitation 100%. Wind SE 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Early AM shower? Clouds stick around. Wake up 32. High 38. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NNW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sun/cloud mix as you eat some turkey. Wake up 29. High 43. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy start. Sun returns in the PM. Wake up 27. High 39. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind WNW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Blue skies. Slightly warmer. Wake up 26. High 42. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Northern MN snow. Wake up 28. High 38. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind WNW 10-15 mph.

This Day in Weather History

November 23rd

2003: New London and Little Falls both receive 9 inches of new snow.

1983: Heavy snowfall accumulates over most of central Minnesota with snowfall totals from 4 inches to almost 1 foot. Minneapolis received 11.4 inches of snow, while Farmington had 11 inches.

1954: Very strong winds over Minnesota lead to considerable damage in downtown Wadena.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

November 23rd

Average High: 37F (Record: 55F set in 1905)

Average Low: 22F (Record: -6F set in 1898)

Average Precipitation: 0.06" (Record: 0.89" set in 1983)

Average Snowfall: 0.3" (Record: 11.4" in 1983)

Record Snow Depth: 10" in 1921

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

November 23rd

Sunrise: 7:21 AM

Sunset: 4:37 PM

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 15 minutes and 1 second

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~1 minute and 58 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9 Hours Of Daylight? December 2nd (8 hours, 59 minutes, and 48 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/After 7:30 AM?: November 30th (7:30 AM)

*When Is The Earliest Sunset?: December 4th-13th (4:31 PM)

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

A quiet - and slightly cooler - day of weather is expected Monday in the Twin Cities. Morning temperatures will start off in the mid-20s with highs only climbing to the mid and upper 30s under mainly sunny skies.

Winds will be on the increase Monday in the Twin Cities, potentially gusting near 15 mph out of the southeast during the afternoon hours.

Highs on Monday will range from the 20s across northern Minnesota to the low 40s in southwestern portions of the state. A quiet day of weather is expected across Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

In most areas, highs will be around average on Monday. The greatest departure will be up in Grand Marais - 10F degrees below average. The average high in the Twin Cities for November 22 is 37F.

As we look at the week ahead, Thanksgiving Day looks to be the warmest day as highs climb into the low 40s. Highs will otherwise be in the upper 30s. We once again are watching that rain/snow chance Tuesday, otherwise we should see dry weather.

National Weather Forecast

As we look nationwide for Monday, an area of low pressure in the Northeast will cause areas of rain/thunderstorms, snow, and ice. Another system reaching the central United States will also bring rain, storms, and snow to the region. A system in the Pacific Northwest will cause rain and higher elevation snow.

Several inches of snow will be possible for areas like the Cascades, Rockies, upper Midwest, and New England over the next few days. Up to an inch or two of rain will be possible in portions of the central Plains and the Northeast.

As we head toward Thanksgiving, it should be quiet across a good portion of the country. Some showers will be possible in the eastern United States with some snow back into the Rockies. Areas across the central and eastern United States will see highs that are mainly above average for late November, with below-average highs back into the western United States (minus New Mexico and portions of Arizona).

Some tropical forests show surprising resilience as temperatures rise

More from National Geographic: "The world’s hottest rainforest is located not in the Amazon or anywhere else you might expect, but inside Biosphere 2, the experimental scientific research facility in the desert outside Tucson, Arizona. A recent study of tropical trees planted there in the early 1990s reported a surprising result: They have withstood temperatures higher than any likely to be experienced by tropical forests this century. The study adds to a growing tally of findings that are giving forest scientists something that’s been in short supply lately: hope. Plants may have unexpected resources that could help them survive—and perhaps even thrive—in a hotter, more carbon-rich future. And while tropical forests still face both human and natural threats, some researchers believe dire reports of their impending decline due to climate change may have been exaggerated."

A Wave of Infrastructure Projects to Cause Widespread Deforestation in Coming Decades, Report Finds

More from Yale Environment 360: "A slate of new mega-projects in development around the world — including roads, waterways, railways, and dams — will open up vast tracts of land to natural resource extraction and deforestation, derailing government and private sector pledges to curb forest loss, according to a new report. Five Amazon countries, for example, plan to spend $27 billion over the next five years to build or update 7,500 miles of road that could result in the deforestation of 5.9 million acres. In Indonesia, the 2,500-mile Trans-Papua Highway will cut through Lorentz National Park, increasing access to 123,000 acres of mining concessions within the park. And in Sub-Saharan Africa, proposed infrastructure to connect natural resource extraction projects with international markets would cut across 400 protected areas and degrade another 1,800 areas."

What could a good green recovery plan actually look like?

More from The Guardian: "What does a green recovery look like? That is the question governments around the world are considering as they decide how to align their $12tn worth of economic rescue packages for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic with their obligations under the Paris climate accord. The UK is expected to announce a 10-point recovery plan this week, and observers have warned that if it lacks ambition, it could undermine the world’s goals of limiting catastrophic climate breakdown."

