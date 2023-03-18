COLUMBUS, Ohio — A predawn shooting at a Columbus night club left two people dead and four wounded, Ohio authorities said.
Officers responded shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday to an after-hours club called Tha Plug on the city's south side, emergency dispatchers said. One person died at the scene and another was dropped off at Nationwide Children's Hospital and was later pronounced dead, dispatchers said.
Two other victims were taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and two more to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, authorities said. There was no immediate word on their conditions.
The ages of the victims and other details weren't immediately available. No arrests have been reported.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Pre-dawn shooting at Ohio nightclub leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded
A predawn shooting at a Columbus night club left two people dead and four wounded, Ohio authorities said.
Nation
Tejano musician Fito Olivares dies in Houston at 75
Tejano musician Fito Olivares, known for songs that were wedding and quinceanera mainstays including the hit ''Juana La Cubana,'' died Friday. He was 75.
Nation
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting during Miami Beach spring break
Gunfire erupted in an area of Miami Beach crowded with people on spring break, killing one person, wounding another and sending dozens scrambling for safety, police said.
Nation
Wyoming governor signs measure prohibiting abortion pills
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon signed a bill Friday night prohibiting abortion pills in the state and also allowed a separate measure restricting abortion to become law without his signature.
Nation
California military base locked down after vehicle runs gate
A California military base was put in lockdown after a vehicle went through the facility's main gate without stopping, a military spokesperson said.