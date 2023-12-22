MILWAUKEE — Erik Pratt scored 29 points and made six 3-pointers, Kentrell Pullian added 26 points and Milwaukee beat Chattanooga 85-83 in overtime on Friday.

Chattanooga forward Tyler Millin rattled in a contested 3-pointer with 8.9 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 72-all. The Mocs took their first lead of the game with 1:29 left in overtime.

Pullian made two free throws in the closing seconds for an 85-82 lead. Honor Huff missed the second of two free throws, but Milwaukee secured the rebound to win it.

Pratt added nine rebounds for the Panthers (5-7). Pullian shot 6 for 15, 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and 10 of 12 from the free throw line. Elijah Jamison had 11 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

Milwaukee attempted 37 free throws compared to Chattanooga's 13.

Trey Bonham finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Mocs (8-4). Millin had 19 points and 10 rebounds for one of two double-doubles for Chattanooga. Huff also scored 19 points.

