Praise for Hungary and people having more children: Takeaways from Vance's statements on birth rates

Vance has also said he would support expanding the child tax credit, currently at $2,000, to $5,000. Democrats attacked him recently for skipping a recent vote in the Senate that would have expanded the child tax credit. However, he said the effort was a ''show vote,'' when bills are designed to fail but allow parties to highlight issues before voters. In this case, Democrats were looking to counter assertions from Vance that their party is ''anti-family.''