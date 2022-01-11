PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Prairie View had a season-high 21 assists and snapped its season-opening 11-game losing streak, defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 75-58 on Monday night. Jeremiah Gambrell, Jr. led the Panthers with seven assists. D'Rell Roberts added four assists.

DeWayne Cox had 18 points for Prairie View (1-11, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jawaun Daniels added 14 points.

Dequan Morris had 22 points for the Golden Lions (3-14, 1-3). Shawn Williams added 11 points.

