Prairie Canadian city virtually deserted, thousands more evacuees expected as fires rage

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Canadian prairie city of Flin Flon was virtually deserted and more evacuees were expected, Manitoba's premier said Friday, as wildfires raged in the province.
Premier Wab Kinew told a news conference that the mayor, councilors, health-care staff and other officials have had to depart Flin Flon, a city of 5,000 people.
''The only folks remaining on the ground are firefighters and folks in the office of the fire commissioner and RCMP, who are there to battle the blaze,'' Kinew said.
''We do expect some very, very challenging conditions in Flin Flon and in the surrounding community.''
He added: ''Pray for rain.''
The evacuees are among 17,000 people reported so far to have left their homes due to a number of wildfires burning in remote regions from Manitoba's northwest to the southeast.
Kinew said as the fires grow, thousands more evacuees can be expected and that communities like Winnipeg, Thompson and The Pas have already stepped up to help provide food and shelter.
He said he spoke with some evacuees in Winnipeg.