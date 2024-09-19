Prada's Eras Tour explores the past to offer infinite options during Milan Fashion Week

In his third collection for the brand known for its irony, Appiolaza continued his exploration of trompe l'oeil, graphic prints and exaggerated proportions. The closing looks seemed to be caught between a little black dress, known in Italian as a tubino, and floral numbers, one worn on front, the other on back, posing the eternal dilemma: ''Tubino or not to Tubino,'' as written on the closing look.