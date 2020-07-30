A practice-only season or moving a sport to another part of the school year are among four scenarios being considered by a Minnesota State High School League task force aimed at fashioning return-to-play recommendations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Two other options — a traditional season starting on time and a 20 to 30% reduction in a season — also are among the options, league officials told more than 345 school officials in a virtual meeting Thursday morning.

They also emphasized that wholesale flipping of fall and spring season sports is not being considered.

‘‘We’re trying to find a way to play every sport we offer in the fall during the 20-21 school year,’’ said Bob Madison, high school league associate director. Fall sports include football, soccer, volleyball, cross-country, girls’ tennis, girls’ swimming and diving, and adapted soccer.

The disclosures came before Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce plans Thursday afternoon for how school will resume for the upcoming year. Schools had been advised to produce plans for three possible approaches, including resuming in-school classes, continuing distance learning and a hybrid of both approaches.

Walz’s plan is expected to give local school districts a measure of flexibility in their reopening decisions. “That makes our planning really challenging as well,’’ high school league Executive Director Erich Martens told the school officials in the meeting.

The task force, formed on July 14, is expected to complete its work Friday. After review this weekend by the league’s sports medicine advisory committee, the recommendations go to the board for a workshop meeting on Monday and full board consideration on Tuesday.

Check back later for more on this story.