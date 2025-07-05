Pozo's pinch-hit homer in the 8th powers Cardinals past Cubs, Busch 8-6

CHICAGO — Yohel Pozo pinch-hit a three-run homer to cap St. Louis' five-run eight-inning rally, and the Cardinals came back to top the Chicago Cubs 8-6 on Saturday, ending a four-game slide.
Pozo's drive off Brad Keller reached Waveland Avenue to put St. Louis ahead 8-5. Alec Burleson, who finished with three hits, cracked a solo shot to start the rally.
Nolan Gorman also went deep for the Cardinals, who rebounded after Michael Busch and Carson Kelly homered for the second straight day to help Chicago build a two-run lead after seven.
Thomas Saggese, a late replacement for Nolan Arenado at third, had two hits and two RBIs.
Busch lined his 18th home run in his first at-bat, then doubled and singled. He smacked three of Chicago's franchise-record eight home runs an 11-3 rout of the Cardinals on Friday.
Busch ran his streak of consecutive hits to seven Saturday before striking out in the seventh. Kelly also doubled and scored two runs for the NL Central leaders.
Steven Matz (5-2), the Cardinals second reliever, got five outs for the win. Ryan Helsley pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 17th save.
Keller (3-1) was charged with five runs and the loss.