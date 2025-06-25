POWs, abductees, defectors and separated families are the legacy of the Korean War

GIMPO, South Korea — Prisoners of war held for decades after the fighting stopped. Civilian abductees. Defectors. Separated families.
They are Koreans who symbolize the decades of division and bitter animosities between North and South Korea, which have been split by a heavily fortified border since the the 1950-53 Korean War.
Koreans aren't allowed to exchange visits, phone calls or letters with their loved ones on the other side.
Wednesday is the 75th anniversary of the war's beginning. The Associated Press spoke with Koreans whose pain and sorrow likely won't be healed anytime soon as diplomacy between the Koreas remains dormant.
South Korean prisoner of war isolated after his return home
Lee Seon-wu, who was a South Korean soldier, lost three fingers and was captured by Chinese troops during a fierce battle in the eastern Gangwon province in the final days of the war. Like tens of thousands of other South Korean prisoners, Lee was held by North Korea even after a peace treaty ended the fighting. He was forced to resettle as a miner in the country's remote northeast.
In North Korea, Lee said he belonged to the lowest social class and married a poor woman. He also lived under constant state surveillance.
In 2006, he fled to South Korea via China, only to learn that his parents and two of his three siblings had already died. Lee said he was shunned by his nephew, who likely worried Lee would demand the return of land that was originally bought with compensation money that authorities gave to his family after they wrongly concluded that Lee had died in the war.