TOKYO — A strong earthquake struck off northern Japan early Saturday, shaking buildings in Tokyo but there was no risk of a tsunami. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake measured 6.6 and hit at a depth of 60 kilometers (36 miles).
The quake was centered off the coast of Miyagi prefecture in northern Japan, the area devastated by the massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 that left about 20,000 people dead.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
Workers protest Indonesia's labor law in May Day rallies
Workers in Indonesia marked international labor day on Saturday with significantly less-attended marches due to coronavirus restrictions, but thousands still vented their anger at a new law they say harms their rights and welfare.
Sports
Olympic torch relay detour; diving test event opens in Tokyo
The Tokyo Olympics torch relay will take another detour this weekend when it enters the southern island of Okinawa.
World
Formal start of final phase of Afghan pullout by US, NATO
The final phase of ending America's "forever war" in Afghanistan after 20 years formally began Saturday, with the withdrawal of the last U.S. and NATO troops by the end of summer.
Business
Chinese tourists to take 18 million rail trips on May Day
Chinese tourists are expected to make a total of 18.3 million railway passenger trips on the first day of the country's five-day holiday for international labor day, according to an estimate by the state railway group. Tourists are rushing to travel domestically after the coronavirus has been brought under control in China.
Business
Hungary reopens for people holding COVID-19 immunity cards
Hungary on Saturday loosened several COVID-19 restrictions for people with government-issued immunity cards, the latest in a series of reopening measures that have followed an ambitious vaccination campaign.