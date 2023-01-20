BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake shook northern Argentina on Friday but there were no immediate reports of damages.
The quake struck at 8:09 p.m. local time with its epicenter about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the town of Campo Gallo in Santiago del Estero province. Its depth was 610 kilometers.
Authorities and local media reported no damages or deaths.
