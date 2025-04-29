Power outages across Spain and Portugal affected millions. How to prepare for a major blackout

BUDAPEST, Hungary — An unprecedented blackout across Spain and Portugal upended the lives of millions across the Iberian Peninsula, a stark reminder of modern society's reliance on electricity, and how quickly life can descend into chaos when the grid goes down.
Power was nearly completely restored across the region on Tuesday, but the cause of the previous day's blackout remains unclear. For those affected, the experience will likely leave a lasting impression and raise questions on how to respond if another crisis emerges.
While such widespread failures of power grids are rare, having a plan for how to react to such an event — and how to prepare ahead of time — can make a major difference in staying safe and managing the disruption if the lights go out.
What should I do if the power goes down?
A general power outage affects everyone whether they are at home, at work or on the move. As in Spain and Portugal, electric trains, trolleys and subway systems can stop in their tracks and strand passengers, while traffic lights can go down turning roads into a snarl of gridlock.
No matter where you are when the power goes down, your first priority should be to remain calm and tend to your most immediate needs like food, water and shelter, and develop a plan for how you can get to a safe place and connect with your loved ones.
According to the American Red Cross, unnecessary travel, especially by car, should be avoided during a power outage. Without traffic lights, roads may become congested or hazardous, increasing the risk of becoming stranded.
If you are at home, exercise caution when using candles or gas lanterns for light because of the risk of fire and noxious gases like carbon monoxide. Use battery-powered lanterns or flashlights if available, but conserve batteries to extend their working life.